How the condition-first-shampoo-later technique can make your hair look livelier

Everybody knows how to wash their hair; we have all been doing it for years. Most of us start with an oil massage, then add a mild shampoo to the scalp, make sure there is enough lather, rinse it off, and then apply a mild conditioner on the tresses, and then wash the hair thoroughly once again. Simple, right?

But what if we were to tell you that there is another interesting way to wash the hair, which is quite the reverse of it? Reverse hair washing, as it is called, involves conditioning the hair first, followed by shampooing it. It can work a great deal if you have lifeless hair even after a few washes every week.

As mentioned earlier, you need to begin by applying a conditioner. Remember, the conditioner is only applied on the locks and never on the scalp. The scalp is only reserved for the shampoo. Once you are done, instead of rinsing it off completely, just splash some water and follow it up with a shampoo of your choice.

Lather it up and enjoy the process. You can then wash your hair. This works especially well for those who have dull and lifeless hair despite repeated washing. This can happen if you have a particularly oily scalp. Reverse washing is believed to repair the hair follicle and rid the scalp of excess oil, while keeping it hydrated as well.

Some people do not use the conditioner because it weighs their hair down, but with this technique, the shampoo can make your hair look healthier and livelier. Also, sometimes when people do not wash their hair properly, they leave behind some amount conditioner, which can be cleaned and washed away by the shampoo. So, go ahead and take care of dry ends without worrying about oily scalp and dull tresses.

Will you be trying this technique the next time you wash your hair?

