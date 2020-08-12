scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Top News

How the condition-first-shampoo-later technique can make your hair look livelier

Some people do not use the conditioner because it weighs their hair down, but with this technique, the shampoo can make your hair look healthier and livelier

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 12, 2020 10:00:35 am
how to effective wash your hair, washing your hair with shampoo, shampooing and conditioning the hair, indian express, indian express news This works especially well for those who have dull and lifeless hair despite repeated washing. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Everybody knows how to wash their hair; we have all been doing it for years. Most of us start with an oil massage, then add a mild shampoo to the scalp, make sure there is enough lather, rinse it off, and then apply a mild conditioner on the tresses, and then wash the hair thoroughly once again. Simple, right?

But what if we were to tell you that there is another interesting way to wash the hair, which is quite the reverse of it? Reverse hair washing, as it is called, involves conditioning the hair first, followed by shampooing it. It can work a great deal if you have lifeless hair even after a few washes every week.

ALSO READ | These DIYs involving homemade curd can solve your everyday skin problems

As mentioned earlier, you need to begin by applying a conditioner. Remember, the conditioner is only applied on the locks and never on the scalp. The scalp is only reserved for the shampoo. Once you are done, instead of rinsing it off completely, just splash some water and follow it up with a shampoo of your choice.

Lather it up and enjoy the process. You can then wash your hair. This works especially well for those who have dull and lifeless hair despite repeated washing. This can happen if you have a particularly oily scalp. Reverse washing is believed to repair the hair follicle and rid the scalp of excess oil, while keeping it hydrated as well.

ALSO READ | This DIY leave-on hair mask can take care of your many hair woes

Some people do not use the conditioner because it weighs their hair down, but with this technique, the shampoo can make your hair look healthier and livelier. Also, sometimes when people do not wash their hair properly, they leave behind some amount conditioner, which can be cleaned and washed away by the shampoo. So, go ahead and take care of dry ends without worrying about oily scalp and dull tresses.

Will you be trying this technique the next time you wash your hair?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

janmashtami, janmashtami 2020, happy janmashtami, happy janmashtami 2020, janmashtami images, happy janmashtami images, krishna janmashtami, krishan janmashtami images, krishna janmashtami wishes, janmashtami date in 2020, janmashtami date 2020, janmashtami 2020 date, janmashtami date 2020 in india, krishan janmashtami, krishna janmashtami 2020 date, janmashtami date 2020, janmashtami date in india 2020
How India is celebrating Janmashtami

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 12: Latest News

Advertisement