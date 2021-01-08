Do your sleeping habits affect your skin? Find out here

Don't you agree that get 8 hours of sleep is underrated? (Photo: Pixabay)

Experts have always stressed the need to sleep well, which in turn, helps relax and heal the body. But did you know that getting an average of eight hours of sound sleep not only helps increase one’s productivity but is also beneficial for the skin, especially if one has dark circles?

Yes, and that’s exactly what dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal shared on Instagram — that one of the best ways to achieve glowing skin without doing a lot is to get good quality sleep.

“Sleep is responsible for the overall health of your body and organs, and since the skin is the largest organ, sleep has a direct correlation to its health,” says Dr Mittal.

Below, she explains the four ways in which sleep affects our skin and also shares tips on how to fall asleep quickly.

𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐥𝐞𝐬

Sleep is responsible for repairing and renewing cells, which helps neutralise free radicals that cause acne, wrinkles, and dark spots, she writes.

𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬

Sleep helps regulate the kidney’s sodium and water balance, which helps minimise water retention, she adds.

𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐬 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐧 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞

Proper blood flow evens your skin tone and ensures proper nutrient delivery and absorption to cells.

𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐜𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬

Sleep helps cells renew themselves and when you don’t get enough sleep, dark circles can form and blood vessels can become constricted.

In order to get a good sleep make sure you follow these 4 tips:

😴 Always get 7-9 hours of sleep

😴 Go to bed at the same time every night

😴 Never consume meals 3-4 hours before going to the bed

😴 Make sure your room’s temperature is at 18-20 °C

