Here’s how Reese Witherspoon is spending her time in quarantine

Remember how at the beginning of the now never-ending quarantine we had our to-do lists prepared replete with a full-blown workout routine, books to read and doing everything we missed out on? But 10 days later, most of us got bored with our new routines and were found moving from bed to the couch. However, Reese Witherspoon, who regularly shares snippets of her day on her Instagram account, has been having a fairly productive quarantine.

Read on further to know what she has been doing currently.

Attending virtual red carpets

We totally agree with the actor’s caption: “Shortest #Emmys commute yet!” And looks like she had a gala time attending this year’s Emmy Awards from the porch of her home. Donning red lips and sipping on a glass of champagne, she gave attending award ceremonies a new feel!

Squeezing in a workout session

We hope this picture gives you all the motivation you need to get on with your workout plans. Skipping is considered as the easiest way to keep oneself fit. However, it requires one to be consistent and also eat clean. Give it a shot, we are sure you will see results!

Painting

If you are someone who has been wanting to try their hands at painting, now is the time! Take out that blank canvas and unleash your colourful creativity. We promise you it is going to be as therapeutic as ever.

Reading books

If all those newly-bought books on your shelf have only been catching dust, it is time to give them a read. Set a little challenge for yourself where you plan to read at least 3-5 books in a month. In fact, you can follow the actor’s handle: @reesesbookclub on Instagram. Every month she picks up a book which has a woman as an important character!

