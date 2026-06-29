How playlists became Gen Z’s ultimate relationship test: ‘Low-key personality reports’

By Shivli Singh

I once watched a friend reject a guy purely because of his playlist. Not because the music was objectively bad, but because, according to her, “No emotionally stable person has three separate heartbreak playlists named ‘night drive’.” Everyone at the table laughed, but nobody really disagreed , because somewhere along the way, playlists stopped being background noise. They became personality assessments, dating resumes, and emotional diaries hidden behind album covers and shuffle buttons.

Today, people do not just stalk Instagram before dates. They stalk playlists. They check what you listen to at 2 am, judge your “on repeat,” and overanalyze whether your music taste feels emotionally available, emotionally unavailable, healing, chaotic, or suspiciously obsessed with old Bollywood heartbreak songs. Modern romance now comes with a soundtrack.

Turns out, “Send me your playlist” is the new “Tell me about yourself. “(Source: Pexels) Turns out, “Send me your playlist” is the new “Tell me about yourself. “(Source: Pexels)

And maybe none of this is entirely new.

Long before streaming apps and collaborative playlists existed, people were already falling in love through music. Earlier generations made mixtapes, carefully recorded collections of songs burned onto CDs or cassettes for someone they cared about. Every track placement meant something. Every lyric was intentional. A love confession could exist inside a Kishore Kumar song without anyone directly saying the words. Mixtapes were never just music. They were effort, timing, vulnerability, and emotional curation.

Today’s playlists are simply the digital descendants of those mixtapes.

Except now, instead of waiting days to hand someone a cassette, people send a playlist link in seconds and then worry whether the other person listened to it fully. The format changed. The feeling did not.

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Gen Z, especially, has turned music into a new form of intimacy. There is a very specific kind of vulnerability in handing someone your playlist. Not your Instagram feed, not your LinkedIn profile, not even your camera roll, but your playlist. Somewhere between perfectly curated gym mixes, soft indie tracks, random ghazals, angry rap phases, and comfort Bollywood songs, people accidentally reveal themselves. Which is why dating culture no longer begins with “What’s your favourite movie?” but with “Send me your playlist.”

What is most fascinating is how naturally playlists have entered dating rituals. People now flirt through music recommendations instead of direct confessions. Sending someone a song has become safer than sending them a paragraph. A carefully chosen lyric can quietly say “I miss you,” “I’m thinking about you,” or “I still haven’t moved on” without anyone having to type the words out loud.

Music streaming platforms today are no longer just apps people use to listen to songs during workouts or metro rides. Platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and SoundCloud have quietly become emotional social spaces. Features like shared playlists, collaborative listening, yearly listening recaps, activity feeds, blend playlists, and public profiles have changed the way people interact online. Many users now admit they often understand a person better through their music taste than through their Instagram captions.

For many young people, sending a song feels emotionally safer than openly discussing feelings. “If I see someone listening to old Hindi songs and random sad Indian music at 1 am, I already know the vibe,” says college student Ria Sharma from Delhi.

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“Honestly, playlists are low-key personality reports now. Before I even start liking someone, I check what kind of music they listen to,” says Ayush Verma, a media student in Noida. Prakriti Singh believes shared playlists have become a part of modern talking stages. “People don’t flirt directly anymore. They just send songs with suspiciously specific lyrics and expect you to understand the hint,” she says.

Psychology of music

A study published in the journal Psychology of Music found that people often use musical preferences as a social identity marker and make judgments about personality, values, and compatibility based on music taste. Researchers found that music preferences can predict aspects of an individual’s personality and lifestyle.

Sometimes the most honest thing a person says is hidden in their playlist. (Source: Pexels) Sometimes the most honest thing a person says is hidden in their playlist. (Source: Pexels)

Psychologists also believe this shift reflects how younger generations communicate emotions differently online. “Music allows emotional expression without direct confrontation. For many young people, sending a song feels emotionally safer than openly discussing feelings,” says psychologist Nishtha Munjal.

College student Kashish Arora says, “You can tell a lot from someone’s listening patterns. Sad songs after midnight? Something definitely happened. If they’re suddenly listening to love songs on repeat, they’re probably in love.”

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From checking an ex’s music activity after a breakup to decoding hidden meanings in lyrics, young people are increasingly using music as emotional communication.

What is perhaps most fascinating is how music has quietly become part of compatibility culture itself. Earlier, people bonded over favourite films or common hobbies. Now, many young people genuinely believe music taste can predict emotional compatibility.

Earlier, breakups ended with deleting pictures or blocking numbers. Now, people unfollow shared playlists, remove collaborative songs, or quietly notice when a particular artist disappears from someone’s listening history. “You know it’s over when he deletes the shared playlist,” says Rishika Tiwari, 22. “It sounds silly, but that hurts more than the actual breakup text.”

In a world where people carefully edit captions, filter photographs, and overthink every text message, music remains one of the few places where emotions still slip through honestly. Playlists capture people in their rawest form, who they become during lonely metro rides, sleepless nights, healing phases, and heartbreak spirals no one else fully sees.

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Long after conversations fade and relationships end, the songs often stay. A random lyric, an old playlist, or a familiar intro can suddenly bring back an entire version of your life in seconds. And perhaps that is why this generation holds onto music so tightly, because sometimes, the songs understand what people cannot explain.

Today’s love stories may live on phones instead of paper, but the feeling remains the same. Somewhere between shared playlists, suspiciously specific lyrics, and late-night song recommendations, people are still trying to tell each other one simple thing:

“This song reminded me of you.”

(Shivli Singh is an intern with The Indian Express)