How long does it take for a skincare routine to show results?

You must follow a new skincare routine for at least three months to understand if it has been effective. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) You must follow a new skincare routine for at least three months to understand if it has been effective. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

No change happens overnight, and the same can be said for skincare, too. While we all have different skincare routines — sometimes also choosing to go on a skin fast — the time taken by the products to work their magic can be a tad long. This means that if you start using an anti-ageing cream today, hoping it will show significant results and make you look younger tomorrow, you will be disappointed.

If you diligently follow a skincare routine, you may be able to achieve your goals — getting rid of acne, blemishes, pigmentation, etc — but it may take some time. According to dermatologists and skin care experts, the skin takes at least a month to start showing results, and you must follow a new skincare routine for at least three months to understand if it has been effective. That is because while it takes the epidermis, or top layer of the skin, roughly 30 days to make a turnover, it is important to stick to a skincare product for at least three months, to successfully understand if it has been fruitful.

The three months of diligent use ensure you have had a skin turnover thrice. The three cycles, therefore, provide enough time for the product to work its way into the second layer of the skin, also known as dermis. Experts say that the same is true for medicated products which are used — not just for external beauty — but also to treat acne problems.

Some products make tall claims on the labels, but one must remember that while short-term changes, like less dullness, more hydration and smoother texture give momentary relief, for deeper results and changes in wrinkles, fine lines and pigmentation, a longer time has to be dedicated.

Also, experts say that instead of using several different skincare products, keeping it simple and using just one or two things on the skin, can be more effective. And before you introduce a new product to your skin, it is advisable that you check with your dermatologist, so as to avoid unnecessary interactions between two products.

