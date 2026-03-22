How Gen Z weddings swapped traditional grandeur for a dancing gorilla

Bollywood celebrities’ weddings at picturesque locations such as Lake Como, Jaisalmer, and Lake Pichola sparked a major trend in the early days of social media: destination weddings. Famously known as the “big fat Indian wedding,” these celebrations were marked by week-long grandeur and elaborate rituals, often leaving the bride and groom exhausted.

However, Gen Z has flipped the script, driving a cultural shift in how weddings are planned in India. Young couples are no longer struggling to juggle family expectations; instead, they are prioritising the overall experience—focusing on joy, personalisation, and, above all, fun.

After fake weddings, nothing captures this transformation better than the bizarre yet wildly popular “dancing gorilla” fad. “Shaadi mein dulha aaye na aaye yeh gorilla jarur aayega”—this text overlay on a video of a man dressed as a gorilla energetically dancing with wedding guests set off an online whirlwind.

How a viral joke became a wedding highlight

Gargi Datar, 27, described hiring a dancing gorilla at her wedding as a natural extension of her and her partner’s personalities. “The idea was to have things at the wedding that we actually want. And not just because ‘that’s how it’s done’,” she said, explaining how the couple consciously moved away from rigid expectations.

The gorilla moment emerged organically during planning. “It started as a joke because when we were planning, my algorithm was all cute wedding stuff like outfits, decor, hacks, etc. And his algorithm was just an unhinged gorilla dancing at weddings video,” she recalled.

Despite coming from a Maharashtrian background—where baraats are not traditionally part of wedding customs—the groom wanted a short baraat to celebrate with friends. “So we figured, why not actually have the gorilla?” she said. “I needed no convincing… it was the highlight of the wedding. It’s the most fun people have had!”

Datar emphasised that the idea might seem unconventional. “That’s how we are as people—we do stupid stuff on a daily basis, so even for our friends it was befitting that we had a gorilla dancing in the baraat.”

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The performer, Deepak, left a lasting impression. “He literally came, made everyone dance and left! We didn’t actually get to meet the person inside the suit,” she said.

Initial reactions from family were mixed. “When we told our parents we’re doing this, they didn’t take us seriously enough to think that we’ll ACTUALLY do it,” she said. However, once the gorilla appeared, the response was overwhelmingly positive. “The guests—most of them didn’t know this was happening—so when he showed up in the full costume, people lost it!! Even my side of the family danced in the baraat!”

“A little kid wanted to take the gorilla home. And another one had to be taken home himself because he got so scared, he wouldn’t stop crying,” Datar said.

Beyond the entertainment, Datar highlighted the economics of the trend. “I think currently in the market, in Pune at least, they’re charging atrociously low rates for someone who is in a hot full-body suit, dancing and making others dance, while all the ‘Shagun’ ka money goes to the dhol valas,” she said. The couple later tipped the performer separately.

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Tanisha Malhotra, who attended a friend’s wedding featuring the trend, described the gorilla’s entry as elevating the celebration’s energy. “It really uplifted the mood of everyone. The moment the gorilla came in and started dancing, the whole vibe became super fun and energetic. Everyone was laughing, cheering, and it just made the atmosphere crazy in a good way.”

Malhotra also noted that older guests responded positively. “Surprisingly, they enjoyed it, too. They were smiling, laughing, and seemed to find it quite entertaining,” she said. Despite its popularity, the act complemented rather than overshadowed the wedding. “It was definitely one of the highlights, but it didn’t overshadow the other events. It just added another memorable moment.”

The business of mascot entertainment

Observing the rising trend, Sudama, a 28-year-old theatre artist, launched a Delhi-based mascot group deploying performers as gorillas at weddings and parties. “Mujhe kisi friend ne idea diya tha, toh maine socha kar ke dekhte hain kyunki risk toh lena padega na (My friend gave me the idea to start my gori boy event agency. I thought I should try it because such a business requires taking risks),” he said. He emphasised that most bookings come from young couples.

The group created an Instagram handle, ‘Gori Boy Events’, which gained over 13,000 followers in two months. Sudama revealed they earn around Rs 8,000 per event, while each performer receives Rs 1,000. “Wo battery se chalti hai. Usmey hamara ladka hota hai aur battery on karne pe gorilla move karta hai (The outfit runs on a battery. Our boy wears it, and the outfit begins moving),” he explained, noting that all performers are trained artists.

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Ashu, 21, who performs as a dancing gorilla, described the work as fun and rewarding. “Mazza aata hai tabhi toh yeh kaam kar rhe hain. Kaam karte gaye aur aage badhte gaye. Mujhe phle se interest tha iss line mein aane ke liye (I enjoy being a gorilla, and this is why I joined this industry),” he said.

On audience reactions, he added, “Wo khud masti karne lagte hain hmare sath (Wedding guests enjoy a lot),” and noted he has never faced negative responses. Even dancing for up to 3 hours has not raised any health concerns.

Challenge of planners and filmmakers

Executing such high-energy trends at weddings requires a collaborative effort. Naynesh Chainani, founder of a luxury destination wedding planning company, said, “Executing any such acts involves extensive planning and coordination. Rehearsals are typically conducted hours or a day before the celebration. Permissions, safety, and clear communication with all performers are equally important.”

Award-winning wedding filmmaker Manvi Gandotra highlighted the creative challenges. “They give us visually rich, high-energy content, which is exciting. But the challenge is to maintain aesthetic consistency amidst the chaos. Lighting changes, crowd movement, and spontaneous reactions can be unpredictable. Anyone can shoot something loud, but making it feel elevated and cinematic—that is where our work begins.”

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Psychologically, weddings featuring unconventional elements reflect a shift in how young couples experience joy and social connection. Dr Munia Bhattacharya, senior consultant, clinical psychology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurgaon, explained, “When something completely unexpected happens, like a gorilla dancing, it breaks the emotional pattern. That sudden break creates surprise, and, when it is safe, surprise often turns into laughter. Emotional contrast, mixing serious and playful elements, shifts the mind from tension to relaxation.”

Deepti Kanade Modak, clinical psychologist at Jupiter Hospital, Pune, added that while such trends may not last, they influence how people think about celebrations. “A gorilla dancing at a wedding is fun and unusual. Even if the trend does not last, it can still inspire people to celebrate in creative ways.”

Dr Bhattacharya further noted that younger generations, growing up alongside social media, are more comfortable expressing humour, creativity, and breaking norms. “It is not just about age; it is about changing social conditioning and emotional comfort levels. Our sense of humour and expression is shaped by the environment we grow up in, not just our age.”

However, according to Deepti Kanade Modak, clinical psychologist, Jupiter Hospital, Pune, such unconventional wedding trends don’t last long. These trends can still have an impact on our culture. “They show that people are looking for fun ways to celebrate special events. A gorilla dancing at a wedding is a fun and unusual thing to do. It can prompt people to consider how they want to celebrate their own special events. So even if the trend of a gorilla dancing at a wedding does not last, it can still influence how people think about celebrations,” Modak said.