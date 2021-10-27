Postpartum alopecia: Simple tips to manage hair loss after giving birth

From certain health conditions to lack of sufficient nutrients in one’s diet, reasons for hair loss could be many. But did you know that is also equally common for women to lose hair after giving birth? Postpartum hair fall is quite normal and is usually caused by hormonal changes in the body during pregnancy and after delivery.

“Thirty to sixty percent of women experience postpartum hair loss. This condition is called postpartum alopecia — and it happens because of the hormonal changes in the body. The good news? It’s temporary,” said cosmetologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta.

Postpartum hair loss can set in at any time after the baby arrives and can continue for up to a year. According to Healthline, it usually peaks around the four-month mark.

In case you have been looking for remedies to manage postpartum alopecia, Dr Mittal-Gupta shared five effective ways to manage the condition:

Don’t stop taking hair supplements

Post childbirth, don’t stop taking hair supplements unless advised by your doctor. The supplements have essential vitamins in them and will help prevent hair loss to a great extent.

Eat a nutritious diet

Eat a diet that is balanced and filled with dark leafy vegetables, sweet potatoes, fresh fruit, etc. If you don’t have fish in your diet, consider taking omega 3 fatty acid supplements. What you eat, contributes a lot to how your hair and skin looks.

Switch your hair care treatment

“It’s important to use gentle shampoos or conditioner on your hair postpartum”, says Dr Mittal Gupta. She also advises against styling your hair for a while as tying your hair in tight ponytails might cause more breakage.

Sleep well and get good rest

A healthy night’s sleep is one of the most important steps to prevent hair loss. Stress is one of the most common reasons for uncontrolled hair fall, but good sleep can counter that and relax the mind and body.

“But if you still see clumps of hair falling post the first birthday of your baby, then it is time to see an expert,” she suggested.



