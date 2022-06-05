How to dispose of home waste in an eco-friendly way

In today’s day and age, sustainability has been trending. Whether people follow it to stay updated or they do it to stay informed of the consequences of their actions, the goal is to have as many people be aware of the issues.

One of these issues is the way people dispose their waste or rubbish at home, and below are some ways to do it in a sustainable and eco-friendly manner, as explained by Nidhi Ojha, co-founder, Premium Bionaturals.

Recycle

Learn to identify the recycle logo on products and make sure you do not dispose the recyclables with general waste. Look up your local plastic disposal or glass disposal to make sure everything is taken care of in the correct manner and prevent it from going to general waste or landfills.

Reuse

Reuse old clothes and turn them into beautiful outfits. (Source: Getty Images)

This one is probably the easiest way as most items we buy can be reused in some way. Try and purchase products that have multiple uses such as cloth shopping bags or reusing soda/fizzy drink bottles as water bottles. Get creative!

Compost

Everyone should learn composting, it is good for both your garden as well as the environment. Instead of throwing your greens, treat it in a small container for two weeks with something woody and shred away to come up with some natural garden fuel.

Separate waste

Always separate your waste, learn to identify rubbish that is hazardous such as paints, bulbs etc. from general waste.

Purchase wisely

Make informed decisions before buying anything, like food with minimal packaging, donating things you do not need, not buying single-use plastic and the list can go on forever.

Vocal for local

Shop from your local communities, farmer’s markets, and products made locally. Shopping locally-manufactured products means a lower carbon footprint as it requires less transportation. Another effective way of supporting the local community is shopping at farmer’s market. Not only do you get fresh produce at a lower price, but you also support local farmers responsible for making that fresh produce available.

Go digital

Avoid paper or physical receipts and opt for digital invoices instead. It goes without saying that paper is wasted and it can be prevented.

There are many other ways to prevent harm to the environment; because of our poor and somewhat selfish judgments we live our lives, but it is never too late make a switch. It will not happen overnight, it will definitely not be easy but it is not entirely impossible. So why not start small and in the safety of your own home?

