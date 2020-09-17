This wonder ingredient will tighten your skin and prevent premature aging

Silk powder is mostly used in high-end makeup products. But if you want to use it separately, you can buy some and add to your cosmetics. (Source: Pixabay)

Everybody searches for ingredients that may suit their skin in the long run. While every skin type is different, most people have to experiment with a few products before they find one that absolutely complements them. One such product is the silk powder. Read on to find out more about its benefits.

What is it?

Silk powder is believed to be produced from high-quality silk. It also contains a skin-benefiting agent called the ‘fibroin protein’. It is a known fact that protein is very much required for the health of the skin, and doctors, too, insist you take a protein-rich diet.

Coming back to silk powder, it is mostly used in high-end makeup products. But if you want to use it separately, you can buy some and add to your cosmetics.

The benefits

When used on an almost-daily basis, the silk powder can:

* Tighten the skin and prevent premature aging. In our busy lives, we are not really able to take care of our skin the way we would like. As such, the powder can effectively take care of this problem by improving the elasticity of the skin, thereby reducing the fine lines from around the eyes and the mouth.

* Control skin inflammation. Some people face this problem more than others, especially if they have sensitive skin and clogged pores. The protein present in the silk powder can take care of the problem and soothe the skin.

* Lighten the scars on the face. Some scars dissolve with time, but others stay. Silk powder can lighten these scars over time, especially the dark patches that come up around them.

Would you like to use it?

