Curious about hot oil manicure? Try it at home

Doing hot oil manicure diligently can prevent your skin from aging prematurely. (Source: Pixabay)

Do not worry about your nails, about missing out on your routine manicure sessions while you are at home. You can keep your nails healthy and your cuticles soft with a simple technique: hot oil manicure. Wondering what it is and how you can prepare for it at home? Read on.

What is it?

Considered to be one of the best nail care treatments, hot oil manicure benefits those who have damaged nails or cuticles. To prepare this at home, you will need to mix sunflower and castor oil, along with some almond oil, olive oil, and tea tree oil.

Method

To begin with, mix all the ingredients and put them in a bowl, which you can then heat in a microwave for about 30 seconds. Once you make sure that the oil is not too hot, gently dip your nails into the bowl. If the oil has become completely cold, you can reheat it for another 10 or 12 seconds, following which, you can dip your nails in once again.

After that, take your hands out and gently massage the oil on the back of the hands, on your wrists and also the palms. Once done, you can wash your hand with plain water, and wipe with a soft and clean towel. While your manicure session is complete now, you can do this ritual twice every week for best results. Also remember to finish the session with a generous application of a hand lotion.

The benefits

* Doing this diligently can prevent your skin from aging prematurely.

* Also the oil massage can improve the circulation of blood, thereby making your nails and cuticles strong.

* In the process, it also removes painful hangnails and dry, dead skin.

* The nails are likely to look cleaner; they may also grow out faster and healthier.

Would you like to try this at home this week?

