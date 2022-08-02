scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Hot dogs — and cats — get wearable fans to beat Japan’s scorching summer

After the rainy season in Tokyo ended in late June, the Japanese capital suffered the longest heatwave on record with temperatures up to 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) for nine days

By: Reuters | Tokyo |
August 2, 2022 7:30:52 pm
A 9-y-o female Pomeranian and Poodle Mix named Moco and 8-y-o female Poodle named Purin wear battery-powered fan outfits for pets, developed by Japanese maternity clothing maker "Sweet Mommy", in Tokyo, Japan

A Tokyo clothing maker has teamed up with veterinarians to create a wearable fan for pets, hoping to attract the anxious owners of dogs – or cats – that can’t shed their fur coats in Japan’s blistering summer weather.

The device consists of a battery-operated, 80-gramme (3-ounce) fan that is attached to a mesh outfit and blows air around an animal’s body.

ALSO READ |At Westminster dog show, new focus on veterinarians’ welfare

Rei Uzawa, president of maternity clothing maker Sweet Mommy, says she was motivated to create it after seeing her own pet chihuahua exhausted every time it was taken out for a walk in the scorching summer heat.

“There was almost no rainy season this year, so the hot days came early, and in that sense, I think we developed a product that is right for the market,” she said.

A Tokyo clothing maker has teamed up with veterinarians

ALSO READ |How to identify a heat stroke or dehydration in pets

“I usually use dry ice packs (to keep the dog cool). But I think it’s easier to walk my dog if we have this fan,” said Mami Kumamoto, 48, owner of a miniature poodle named Pudding and a terrier named Maco.

The device debuted in early July and Sweet Mommy has received around 100 orders for the product, Uzawa said. It comes in five different sizes and is priced at 9,900 yen ($74).

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 07:30:52 pm

