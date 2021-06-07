Hospital where Meghan Markle gave birth to baby Lilibet was founded by women in 1888

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their daughter Lilibet, the couple’s second child after son Archie.

Meghan’s baby daughter was born on June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California. Turns out the hospital was founded way back in 1888 by some women.

According to The Independent, the facility was built by 50 women who “recognised it was time for the growing community to have a hospital”. Now, it is 450-bed acute care, teaching hospital and trauma centre. The hospital that stands today was rebuilt in 2012 in the Spanish Colonial style.

Santa Barbara hospital is roughly a 10-minute drive from the royal couple’s Montecito home. It welcomes an estimated 2,400 babies a year. Celebrities Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez and Tom Cruise are known to live in the neighbourhood.

The facility was recently voted as “one of the most beautiful hospitals” in the US “with artwork from local artists decorating the halls, it feels more like a home than a hospital,” mentions its website. The hospital is further equipped with wifi and a jacuzzi while the birthing rooms have a recliner, a rocking chair, and a sofa to “complement a generous number of pillows for comfort.”

The couple’s first child Archie was born at The Portland, in London, one of the UK’s leading private maternity hospitals.