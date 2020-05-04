Missing your salon? Give the humble honey a chance

Make your own face mask with honey. (File Photo) Make your own face mask with honey. (File Photo)

In light of the current pandemic, we are all stuck indoors, putting on hold our regular routines and, of course, our salon appointments. Summer can be a tricky time and if you are lamenting over skincare woes, step into your kitchen and take out that bottle of honey; we’ll tell you what you can do next.

Honey and cinnamon mask

Take two tablespoons of honey, squeeze a bit of lemon and add one teaspoon of cinnamon. Apply this mask on your face for 10 minutes and see the difference for yourself. It will help in reducing inflammation and lighten dark spots. The antioxidant quality of honey is very useful.

Honey and banana mask

Take one banana, add one tablespoon of honey and some lemon juice. Apply it on your face for a few minutes and once it’s washed off, you will notice how the dark spots have become considerably lighter.

Honey and yogurt mask

Take one tablespoon of honey and mix it with two tablespoons of yogurt. Make it into a paste and apply in on your face. Keep it for 15-20 minutes and then wash it with warm water.

Honey and strawberries mask

Take three strawberries and one tablespoon of sugar. Make it into a paste and apply on your skin and rub gently. The mask helps a great deal in exfoliating the skin and even prevents acne breakouts.

