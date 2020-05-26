Natural, homemade pesticides to get rid of ants in potted plants

Ants don’t like citrus and it could act as a repellent to them. (Source: Getty/Thinkstcok Images) Ants don’t like citrus and it could act as a repellent to them. (Source: Getty/Thinkstcok Images)

If you have seen ants running around your plants, it could be due to the honeydew-like excretions that reside in the soil or aphids and mealybugs that may be present in potted plants. Especially in summers, ants tend to come out in huge numbers, preventing the growth of plants.

There are several ways to eradicate ants in potted plants. However, since we don’t have easy access to plant supplies at the moment, why not consider some homemade solutions for the same? We have listed below some applications that can be easily prepared at home and sprayed on plants to get rid of ants.

* Ants don’t like citrus and this could act as a repellent. Just squeeze some lemon rind in a cup and sprinkle it on plants.

* If the ants are too many and you can’t manage to get them off your plants, boil multiple lemons or orange rings in water for around 15 minutes. Strain and spray.

* A soap solution is one of the easiest ways to make ant repellent. Mix a teaspoon of dishwater liquid or any soap liquid in a pint of warm water. Spray it on and around the plants. If you have peppermint oil then add a few drops of this super-effective. Do this at night, and the next morning spray some fresh water just to remove the soap solution.

* Spices such as cinnamon, cloves, chilli powder, coffee grounds, or dried mint tea leaves can be scattered around the base of the plant to deter ants too.

How to get rid of ants from houseplants

If you have indoor plants, then it’s important to clean up any spills in your kitchen, dining space, living area, etc, and make sure food is stored in airtight containers. If ants come into your house for another reason, they’re more likely to discover your plants or set up camp inside. Continue to monitor the situation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd