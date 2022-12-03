Don’t forget these kitchen ingredients when making a homemade hair mask

Taking care of your hair requires utmost dedication and consistency, especially during the winter season when our hair is more prone to getting dry and damaged. And, what better than the good ol’ DIY hair remedies? Among these, one of the most popular and effective ways is to make a homemade hair mask using some simple ingredients from your kitchen. As such, it’s crucial to know which ingredients are best suited to be applied to your mane.

“Hair masks can be prepared at home and used with fairly good results. However, you need to identify your hair type before preparing the mask and use the right ingredients exactly for your hair type,” Dr Kshitijia Rao, Aesthetic Physician and Cosmetologist, said.

She explained the two different types of hair and the ingredients best suited for both.

For dry and damaged hair: Use ingredients like avocado, banana, olive oil and egg yolk.

For greasy hair: Use a combination of egg white, green tea and lemon.

“Blend the ingredients into a smooth paste so that they coat the hair well,” she suggested

Many also add honey, cinnamon and apple cider vinegar to their homemade hair masks. “Honey acts as a binder while making a multi-ingredient hair mask. It is also helpful to add shine to the hair. Honey has both emollient and humectant properties, making it a great hair moisturiser,” Garima Goyal, a dietitian, said. She also recommended cinnamon for its anti-microbial properties.

Advertisement

Count on these ingredients to give you healthy, shiny hair. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Count on these ingredients to give you healthy, shiny hair. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Additionally, oatmeal is a beneficial ingredient for your hair, too. “Oatmeal is known to provide a myriad of health benefits to the hair. Even the most lifeless strands get an energising boost with protein-rich oatmeal. Biotin in the oatmeal makes the hair shine,” she explained.

Also read | Three simple ways to take better care of your hair

Apple cider vinegar, on the other hand, smoothens the hair’s topmost layer. “Dull and frizzy hair tend to have a high pH level which is reduced by the acetic acid content of apple cider vinegar. Also, the antimicrobial activity of vinegar reduces the fungal growth on the scalp,” she added.

While people with oily scalps should opt for aloe vera, those with dry scalps must use olive oil. “Aloe vera calms and soothes the scalp, due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Those with a greasy hair type can really benefit from this ingredient,” said the expert.

Advertisement

“And, olive oil contains squalene which helps moisturise the hair. Oils that contain more saturated fats penetrate better in the scalp. Also, vitamin E promotes hair growth,” she added.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!