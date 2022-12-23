Count on this homemade Ayurvedic face pack to revive the lost glow of your skin

Due to factors like pollution, stress, and lack of proper attention towards skincare owing to a hectic lifestyle, we often end up compromising the health of our skin. Reaching out to chemical-based products is not always the best idea as nothing beats the age-old natural skincare remedies recommended by our mothers and grandmothers.

To revive that lost glow and cleanse our skin from within, why not turn towards our kitchens? As such, Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli, recently, shared an Ayurvedic ubtan or face pack that you can easily make using commonly-used kitchen ingredients and take care of your skin naturally.

“For ages, India has been the crown of natural skincare for the whole world. Ayurvedic skincare treatments and remedies are like a gold mine to the skin for both men and women. These genderless remedies have been passed on from generation to generation so that everyone can be benefited from this ancient gem,” she said.

Sharing the ingredients and method, she added, “I have got you a very simple yet very effective remedy that will surely help your skin to revive that lost glow, cleanse it from within, and take care of your skin naturally.”

To create this ubtan, here’s all you need

*3 tbs of moong ki dal

*2 tbs of oats

*3 tbs of green gram dal

*2 tbs of masoor dal

*Fennel seeds

Here’s how you can make it

*Heat a pan and put all the above ingredients in it.

*Brown them a little and grind to make a fine powder.

*After grinding, mix a spoon of sandalwood powder in it.

*Sieve the powder and store it in an airtight container and your ubtan is ready to use!

Now all you need to do is mix 1 tsp of the powder with 2 tsps of curd and milk. Apply and enjoy smooth, silky skin. Happy glowing.

