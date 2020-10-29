Skincare tips: Simple home remedy for pigmentation and dark spots

Treat pigmentation and dark spots with this easy remedy. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Are skincare issues like dark spots and pigmentation troubling you? Worry not, we are here with a simple, dermatologist-approved remedy that will help you get healthy, clear and glowing skin. So check out the wonder remedy dermatologist-cosmetologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta suggested on her Instagram recently.

“Are you struggling with dark spots and pigmented skin? Not anymore! If you have had enough and want to move on to something more natural to fight skin woes like dark spots and pigmentation, then it’s time to use liquorice powder,” she said.

Ingredients

1 tbsp – Licorice powder

½ tbsp – Sandalwood powder

2 tbsp – Yoghurt

½ tbsp – Honey

ALSO READ | Skincare tips for women above 40

Method

*In a bowl, mix all the ingredients together to make a smooth paste.

*Apply the mask all over your face.

*Wash it off after it dries.

How is liquorice powder effective?

*Liquorice or mulethi contains antioxidants like glabridin and licochalcone which are soothing to the skin and also help fight ageing.

*Glabridin inhibits tyrosinase, the enzyme that causes pigmentation in response to sun exposure.

*Liquorice extract is a natural skin lightening alternative to chemical hydroquinone.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd