Use these home remedies to get rid of skin rashes

Rashes on the skin can crop up because of a variety of reasons — dry or itchy skin, an allergic reaction to something, etc. Nonetheless, it’s a pesky experience that is likely you leave you flustered. But worry not, because there are some natural remedies that can provide you instant relief. So ditch those expensive ointments for these; read on.

A cool compress

Advertising

The simplest way to get some relief is to apply some cool compress on the affected area. The rashes on the skin may feel warm to the touch, and by applying a cool compress, you can stop the reaction from aggravating. It will help ease the pain and itchiness.

Baking soda

We are not sure about the science behind this, but baking soda is guaranteed to provide you relief. All you have to do is add 1/4 cup of it to warm water, soak for some time, then add to the affected area. Baking soda is supposedly anti-fungal, and may soothe itchiness.

Calamine

For the uninitiated, calamine is a medication that is used to treat mild itchiness. In many families, it is the go-to medicine for all kinds of skin problems. All you have to do is dab some on the affected area for much-needed soothing.

Advertising

Humidifier

Sometimes rashes happen on dry, flaky skin. The best way to deal with it is to switch a humidifier on that can add moisture to the air, and to your skin. According to experts, skin conditions like eczema do not commonly occur in humid areas.

Moisturizer

Moisturizers are great for rashes caused by dry skin. As such, make it a habit to apply some daily, if you are genetically prone to having dry skin. It is more effective if you cover your skin after you have applied it.

Hydrocortisone cream

This is helpful, especially for those dealing with eczema. According to the National Eczema Association, the cream helps reduce redness, itchiness and inflammation. Consult with a doctor and read instructions carefully before using.

Oatmeal bath

Give your skin some colloidal oatmeal bath to fight allergic skin rashes. It calms inflamed skin and adds moisture to it. Add some to lukewarm water, especially if you have eczema and psoriasis and apply on the skin.