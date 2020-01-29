Unique tile designs to give your home a makeover

Tiles lend the unique look to your space. Why not look for some trendy ones? (Photo: Pixabay) Tiles lend the unique look to your space. Why not look for some trendy ones? (Photo: Pixabay)

An important decision, when one is all set to renovate their home or build a new one, is choosing tiles. If you are looking for something unique and versatile, why not ditch the old and try out something which is in vogue now?

Pankaj Poddar, co-founder, Hipcouch, shares, “There is no limit to the patterns on tiles. You don’t need to restrict yourself to the usual squares or rectangles, or even the plain whites, blues or prints. There is a plethora of designs, patterns, textures, and colours depending upon the space you want to put them on. You can incorporate different tiles, especially if you are looking to incorporate patterns on horizontal surfaces. They are also far easier to maintain.”

Here are some patterns worth taking a look at.

Hexagon tiles

The fun bubbly hexagon tiles are ideal to create a light and peaceful energy in the bathroom. (Photo: Pixabay) The fun bubbly hexagon tiles are ideal to create a light and peaceful energy in the bathroom. (Photo: Pixabay)

Wish to add a little drama to your home? Then hexagon tiles are what you need. The fun shapes add a peppy element to the bathroom. This delicate geometric design is perfect to brighten the room and add the funky vibe to it.

Fish scale pattern

The fish scale pattern is ancient, yet feels exotic. It creates a sense of motion because of semicircles that appear to be overlapping like actual fish scales. The space with these tiles look energetic and whimsical. It is ideal for the shower floor to give it a grip.

Stripes

Whether in fashion or interiors, stripes are always “in-trend”. Stripes create the optical illusion of extra length, hence, the space looks extra-large. This is an ideal option for narrow space spots in the house.

Mix and match

If you have walls in odd shapes, you can use a plain coloured tile to border the wall. But do not leave it so. Add an element of drama by opting for a mix of tiles — but ensure that you stick to a colour scheme so that the patterns to not clash. Keep the area sparse so that the highlight of the room is your beautifully tiled wall.

Penny tiles

Penny tiles make for a textural and interesting space. They could be used inside the bathroom, kitchen or even in dining rooms. The colours they look appealing in are black, white or powder blue.

What’s your pick?

