Three simple home decor tips to spruce up your space

The festive season has already begun in India. Around this time of the year, people look for ways to spruce up their home decor, making some tweaks and additions to their personal space.

Festivals are synonymous with new beginnings, and that cannot happen without letting go of old stuff. As such, if you are looking for ways to make your house festival-ready, you can begin with your bedroom, by buying covers and bedsheets, which suit your style and are also trendy.

Rajiv Merchant, president-retail of Boutique Living and Layers, Indocount Industries Ltd, shares with indianexpress.com some tips on colours and options that suit your house, and things you can incorporate to make your space festive-ready. Read on.

Budget-friendly ways

One of the easiest ways to revamp your home is to introduce new colours depending on your mood and the season. Get some new bed covers, sheets, and throw blankets, and make your bed and sofa look entirely new without spending a fortune. As the festive season approaches, getting new bed linen with a festive vibe is the best option to change the look of your house, especially if you’ll be entertaining guests.

The regal look

The festive season calls for some extra bling, style, glitter and luxe. Using rich, pastel colours or neutral tones with ethnic prints can give your home a glam look. Diwali, for instance, adds just the right amount of sparkle to your bedroom. Embracing our heritage during festive times is a great celebration of Indian culture which is why ethnic prints invite positive energy and make you feel a sense of cultural belonging and nostalgia.

For a brighter and bold look, choose ornamental prints that add the rich and vibrant hues of India to your space. By using fabrics and prints that draw inspiration from the architectural masterpieces of India, you can bring in the majestic look.

Being eco-friendly

Although glamorous designs and materials are a must for giving your bedroom a face-lift, it’s important to remember to be environmentally conscious by using 100 per cent organic cotton with sustainable non-sulphur-based dyes. Selecting smart, comfortable and sustainable sheets that cause minimal damage to the environment can add an element of fun and style.

With most homes longing for a change during this festive season, choose fashionable sheets and comforters that don’t diminish the essence of your space. Deck up your room with brilliant new sheets and upholstery, and celebrate new beginnings of the festive season.

