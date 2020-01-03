From maximalism to modular: Home decor trends to look out for in 2020

Incorporate these decor trends and let your space speak for itself. (Source: File Photo) Incorporate these decor trends and let your space speak for itself. (Source: File Photo)

Every year brings new trends with itself, whether it is fashion, skincare or home decor. So it is time to check out what 2020 has in store for us when it comes to decorating one’s space. If 2019 was all about minimalism, the coming year is expected to be bigger and better with designs veering towards sustainability. Here are some of the trends that people can look forward to in the new year, suggests Pankaj Poddar, co-founder, Hipcouch (a Mumbai-based interior design company).

1 Maximalism or more is more

More is in. (Source: Fille; designed by Rajan Sharma) More is in. (Source: Fille; designed by Rajan Sharma)

This year, expect an overload of pattern, colour and texture; a drastic shift from minimalism. Homes are packed with stories, mementoes of travel and relationships and nothing is expected to take a back seat this year.

2 Natural or biophilia

2020 is all about giving back to the nature. Climate change and sustainability are very relevant topics which have crept into homes and interiors. Use of organic elements, recycled wood among others is the way forward.

3 Black is back

The common misconception that black makes spaces look smaller is finally being called out. Black makes everything look more high end and you’ll notice the colour used in abundance on sinks to cabinets, wallpapers to counter-tops.

4 Circles or curved lines

After years of straight-lined furniture, soft curves and contours are making a comeback. They add the much-desired warmth and make any space look more inviting. You can start with smaller objects such as round mirrors to accent your homes.

People across the globe are getting into the trend of eco-friendly homes. (Source: Thinkstock Images) People across the globe are getting into the trend of eco-friendly homes. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

5 Marble or uncut stone

Marble has been a favourite because of its timelessness, and this year it will make a comeback in an uncut form. From large slabs with ragged edges to chunks of stone partially finished into accessories, the material adds depth to any given space.

6 Terracotta or clay

From terracotta textures to clay vases, this dominant colour is here to stay because of the drama and warmth it exudes. This year, we see it going up a notch with end-to-end wall claddings and bathtubs adapting to this material story.

Take some tips for your home decor. (Source: File Photo) Take some tips for your home decor. (Source: File Photo)

7 Mix of metals

The struggle of matching metals will end. A bold mix of brass, copper, steel, all under the same roof is what lies ahead. This doesn’t stop at accessories, but extends to large wall surfaces and furniture pieces as well.

8 Modular or flexible

The popularity of these designs lies in their versatility, option to move them around or have them as multi-functional pieces. With a rise in solo-living, this trend is also gaining commercial momentum.

