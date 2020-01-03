From maximalism to modular: Home decor trends to look out for in 2020

Every year brings new trends with itself, whether it is fashion, skincare or home decor. So it is time to check out what 2020 has in store for us when it comes to decorating one’s space. If 2019 was all about minimalism, the coming year is expected to be bigger and better with designs veering towards sustainability. Here are some of the trends that people can look forward to in the new year, suggests Pankaj Poddar, co-founder, Hipcouch (a Mumbai-based interior design company).
1 Maximalism or more is more
This year, expect an overload of pattern, colour and texture; a drastic shift from minimalism. Homes are packed with stories, mementoes of travel and relationships and nothing is expected to take a back seat this year.
2 Natural or biophilia
2020 is all about giving back to the nature. Climate change and sustainability are very relevant topics which have crept into homes and interiors. Use of organic elements, recycled wood among others is the way forward.
3 Black is back
The common misconception that black makes spaces look smaller is finally being called out. Black makes everything look more high end and you’ll notice the colour used in abundance on sinks to cabinets, wallpapers to counter-tops.
4 Circles or curved lines
After years of straight-lined furniture, soft curves and contours are making a comeback. They add the much-desired warmth and make any space look more inviting. You can start with smaller objects such as round mirrors to accent your homes.
5 Marble or uncut stone
Marble has been a favourite because of its timelessness, and this year it will make a comeback in an uncut form. From large slabs with ragged edges to chunks of stone partially finished into accessories, the material adds depth to any given space.
6 Terracotta or clay
From terracotta textures to clay vases, this dominant colour is here to stay because of the drama and warmth it exudes. This year, we see it going up a notch with end-to-end wall claddings and bathtubs adapting to this material story.
7 Mix of metals
The struggle of matching metals will end. A bold mix of brass, copper, steel, all under the same roof is what lies ahead. This doesn’t stop at accessories, but extends to large wall surfaces and furniture pieces as well.
8 Modular or flexible
The popularity of these designs lies in their versatility, option to move them around or have them as multi-functional pieces. With a rise in solo-living, this trend is also gaining commercial momentum.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App