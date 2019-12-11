How you can incorporate Pantone’s colour of the year, classic blue, in your home

The colour classic blue is regal, restrained and boundless, just how we want our homes to be and feel like. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) The colour classic blue is regal, restrained and boundless, just how we want our homes to be and feel like. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Pantone recently announced that the ‘Colour of the Year 2020’ is Classic Blue, “a timeless and enduring blue hue elegant in its simplicity”. The colour classic blue is regal, restrained and boundless, just how we want our homes to feel when we return from a hard day at work or a long vacation.

We all dream of our own cosy space and from every inch of the wall to the perfect recliner, foremost is picking the right colour. Pankaj Poddar and Parikshit of Hipcouch, a Mumbai-based interior design company, tells Indianexpress.com that “this enduring blue hue instills calm, confidence and connection, while highlighting our desire for a dependable foundation on which to build as we cross the threshold into a new era.”

Our spaces need to speak our language, how we connect and what we believe.

Here’s how you can incorporate the colour in your much-loved spaces.

Living room

One can incorporate the classic blue on inlay furniture which can underscore a modern piece. (Thinkstock Images) One can incorporate the classic blue on inlay furniture which can underscore a modern piece. (Thinkstock Images)

A colour as calm and poised as classic blue may inspire you to go bold and there is no harm in that. With subtle white walls, one can splash it on one wall and complement it with chairs in dark wood to create a bold look. Often, Indian homes have a traditional approach to their home design. For those wondering how to bring colour into the space, “one can opt for wall panelling and mouldings and paint the wall in a classic blue. Additionally, one can incorporate the shade on inlay furniture which can underscore a modern piece. This colour can also be experimented on tiles in the bathroom, some beautiful ethnic tiles,” recommends the duo.

Accessorise

One of the spaces designed by Hipcouch. The designers say “go for artwork which has tints of classic blue on a white wall with a single moulding or a classic blue console with white wall.” (Photo: Hipcouch) One of the spaces designed by Hipcouch. The designers say “go for artwork which has tints of classic blue on a white wall with a single moulding or a classic blue console with white wall.” (Photo: Hipcouch)

We all love interesting accessories like wall hangings, vases, frames, etc. You can pack a punch by using a rug of this shade with a centre table in the living room as a statement piece. This, in turn, will make the table stand out too. If you have a small space and are wondering if this colour it might make the space look smaller, fret not! Pankaj Poddar and Parikshit point out, “We agree that white and neutral shades always make smaller spaces look bigger, but if smaller homes are designed well they can look equally appealing. A pop of colour is always pleasing to the eye and adds a little charisma to the space complimenting white walls.”

The key to this is to use it ‘minimally’. Go for artwork that has tints of classic blue on a white wall with a single moulding or a classic blue console. One can also opt for one wall to be of this shade.

Wardrobes

Add a little of classic blue by patterning it out. (Photo: Hipcouch) Add a little of classic blue by patterning it out. (Photo: Hipcouch)

Home decor is all about a matter of personal choice and taste. One could experiment with eye-catching classic blue patterned wallpaper on the sides of the wardrobes. For a modern edge, “classic blue walls with greys and whites will do the trick.” However, dark wood furniture with tints of black and brass work best with classic blue.

Making it sustainable

Sustainability runs through veins of the material one uses. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Sustainability runs through veins of the material one uses. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

For those who want to make spaces sustainable and yet keep it edgy, the designers remark that “sustainability runs through veins of the material one uses”. Classic blue goes well with sustainable material. One can use old shipping crates or floorboards for headboards with a classic blue wall or one could eclectically use a trunk box and give it a distressed finish with hints of classic blue and use as a centre-table or console. In fact, one could craft a swing with jute ropes and old tyres painted in classic blue.

Even though the colour has only been announced recently, Pankaj Poddar and Parikshit say that in the world of interior designing, this colour is not “unknown in the home décor. It could be put to use in various ways — paint the walls in the shade, use classic blue fabrics with light wood or pick the colour in curtains, tiles and consoles.”

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd