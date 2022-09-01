Décor tips to build your dream home in a sustainable way

Building and decorating your home is one of the most fulfilling and memorable experiences. Everybody spends days and months looking for the right designs and appropriate materials to amp up their homes. And why not, our homes are not just a space but a feeling of comfort, belonging, and everything in between. However, designing one’s dream home shouldn’t come at the cost of the environment. “Of course, the most important part about designing one’s own home is catering to individual tastes and personalising it. However, this should be done with a sustainable approach since a climate crisis is one of the most pressing issues of today’s time,” Devika Khosla, Creative Director, The Works Interiors said.

She explained that the first step towards sustainable living is ensuring your home is built using materials with low environmental impact in its manufacturing, transportation, construction, and maintenance.

Here are some ways you can find a balance between sustainability and aesthetics, according to the interior designer.

Let the context lead the design style

Aspects like geographical location, local climate and terrain, and site orientation can be instrumental in shaping a good-looking project. First, decide each space’s location and furniture layout based on the wind direction, sun path, and the desired movement flow. Then, choose the building materials accordingly. Keep in mind materials that are easily available locally.

A well-seasoned wood of an older furniture piece can be used for a newer one. (Source: Pexels) A well-seasoned wood of an older furniture piece can be used for a newer one. (Source: Pexels)

Reuse and recycle

Reuse elements that are made of reprocessed materials and recycle those that are no longer needed. A well-seasoned wood of an older furniture piece can be used for a newer one. Additionally, upcycle a product and use it; for instance, the upholstery of a chair can be changed for a renewed look.

Ethically-harvested materials

Purchase ethically harvested materials like wood from certified wood distributors that harvest their timber from sustainably managed forests. Opt for renewable resources that can be reproduced faster, like bamboo, a trendy material used in furniture, light pieces, partitions etc.

Go local

Sourcing locally reduces the carbon footprint due to minimal transportation, is economically viable, and will support the local economy.

Opt for renewable resources that can be reproduced faster, like bamboo (Source: Pexels) Opt for renewable resources that can be reproduced faster, like bamboo (Source: Pexels)

Water and energy

Effectively manage two core elements – water and energy – by

*Opting for energy-saving appliances, cultivating solar energy to meet the energy requirements, regulating the water heater temperature as per the weather and insulating the home well to avoid excessive electricity use.

*Saving water through rainwater harvesting, using low-flow toilets and showerheads, and repairing leakages to prevent water loss.

