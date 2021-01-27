From colours to lighting: Home decor tips for a small space

A lot of us struggle with decor ideas for small spaces. The trick lies in knowing what to use and where to place it, if interior experts are to go by. Small space is not a big problem when you understand essential style aesthetics, said Devika Verma, creative head, BuildWorx, an architecture and design company.

So if you have a small space for which you have been looking for decor ideas, we have you covered!

Large mirrors

Large mirrors can make a space look bigger. You can have mirrors as your doors or wardrobe shutters. It is the simplest and most practical tip in decor books. Mirrors also are available in fancy frames that can give your dressing area a completely different look. Many thrift shops and antique stores have vintage options that you can try.

Proper lighting

Ensure you have good lighting in your dressing area. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Ensure you have good lighting in your dressing area. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Smart lights are great to brighten the area; dim them, creating a cosy area when not in use. They help bring more attention to the area and also give an energetic vibe to the space. Many traditional lighting options can also be used to brighten the area in a subtle way. Lighting inside the closets can also be a good idea.

Movement is essential

Use sliding doors or shutters for your wardrobe area. They utilise the area well and give a sense of spaciousness. Simple and easily foldable furniture is ideal for a small dressing area. Ideally, furniture pieces that can easily be stacked away inside a closet are great. Often, minimum furniture is also a good idea as it reduces your usage and creates easy movement in the small space.

ALSO READ | How WFH in pandemic changed our home decor, furniture

Colours can do the trick

Using dark colours for small spaces makes it look smaller and dungy. It is always advisable to use light and neutral colour schemes as it helps brighten the small area. It can also help in making the area appear larger than it is. Patterns, colour blocking, and colour combinations can help in creating an illusion of space. The right colour will also light up the decor of your dressing area and make it look airy and well lit.

Paintings and wall hangings

Art and personal photos always add charm and character to a room. Even photographs of your favourite things or by your favourite photographer can do the trick. Go for different frame sizes hangings so that the walls look edgy.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle