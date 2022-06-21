Tips to make your living room appear bigger

With growing urbanisation, many people are left with smaller spaces. Learning the concept of ‘less is more’, therefore, is pertinent. “Decorating a small space can be equally amusing if you are passionate about designing. Small spaces can be a quick investment, and can easily be decorated without much thought involved – you can also keep changing the décor time and again as it goes easy on the pockets!” said architect and interior designer Paushika Gupta, founder of Paushika Gupta Architecture+Design.

Simply declutter

Start choosing the right kind of pieces for the room, so that they are useful instead of just taking up space. The habit of decluttering frequently will make the area appear more spacious. To add more items to your living room, you must get rid of old ones. You may also go for modern furniture pieces which take up less space and offer more compartments — like a sofa-cum-bed, a chest of drawers that comes with a TV unit or a foldable table. You will finally make extra room for useful items.

Insignificant, but significant

Either buy small pieces of furniture like an ottoman, an armchair, or a low table or go for more elongated and tall units and place them against the wall surfaces. This will ensure they are not taking up much space, yet will create a balance in the room. These statement pieces should not be placed in and around the circulation paths. The overview that way would remain clear and the room would appear bigger.

Lighter shade

Well crafted furniture when paired with subtly coloured walls creates the perfect combination for quaint places. Choosing colours like beige, light grey, mint green, baby pink or baby blue – make the carpet area look bigger than usual. Pastel colours reflect light and make the room appear brighter. You can also choose pastel wallpapers to give some funk to your home.

A wall of mirrors

Mirrors are the best buddy of a small room. They take up less room because they may be hung or put against any tall surface. They act as reflectors of light and make things appear farther than they actually are, making the room look bigger. The illusion mirrors can be used effectively. Mirrored table tops, chests of drawers, and cupboards, for example. A personalized piece of furniture with a mirrored surface can also make a statement in your home.

Make curtains more certain

Make sure you stick to light fabrics. Linen and cotton are the best options for your curtains. Sticking to basic curtains without any texture would be a better fit for the space.

Also, if you choose the same colour drapes as the colour of the walls, it will create an illusion of a bigger room. Hang them up always an inch higher than the usual length which will provide more dimension vertically. Extensively ruffled or elaborated drapes can cramp up the whole look, so stick with the formula – plain jane curtains in light fabrics.

Lights, shadows and more

For a natural source of light, always keep the area well spaced out. This will let light travel and illuminate the space, making the room look brighter and bigger. Even if a living or dining space is relatively small, having two or three lighting sources can add more volume to the area. Having foot-lamps, or lamps installed in sconces will help you generate more space than what really is there. Deception is the trick!

Accent up

Instead of limiting yourself to prints and patterns, go for accent pieces like throw pillows, a bean bag, or a small vase or macrame wall hanging. A good rug can also make the hallway appear longer than it is. Freshly cut flowers or candles by the table can add a focal point in the room. Another important consideration is to have a gorgeous organiser in the corner of the room, which will help you keep everything in place while also allowing for cross-ventilation.

Your tiny living room can also be turned into a masterpiece with little tips and tricks!

