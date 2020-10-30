Home decor ideas for the festive season

Make some small tweaks to your home. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The golden rule of home décor is to live with what you love. And if you agree with the statement, then this festive season decorate your house as per your taste and not just the trend, advises Sushhmita Siingh, principal designer, Sushmita Singh Design. The festival season calls for an ultra-festive makeover of the house and this year should be no different. So, to light up your home and make it truly reflect your personal style, we’ve compiled a little list of key home decor ideas to brighten up the festivities.

Be innovative with light

Think of ideas where you can play with key sources of lights and invest in DIY projects to make your own statement lights. From classy traditional designs to quirky contemporary ones, you have enough options to explore and tweak them as per your taste and needs. While designing and creating such statement lights, however, keep the overall décor of your house in mind. Remember, warm hues, especially soft yellow or off-white, work best for the festive season.

Living room is a priority

People across the globe are getting into the trend of eco-friendly homes. (Source: Thinkstock Images) People across the globe are getting into the trend of eco-friendly homes. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

When reworking your living area, make sure it has a personal touch and reflects your taste in terms of furniture, colours, and accessories. Be clear about what you want — a traditional or contemporary feel — and shop accordingly.

Think beyond diyas and lights

Festivals and home décor go hand-in-hand. While sparkling diyas, candles and petite lights are an integral part of home décor, this season think beyond diyas and lights and brighten the festive vibes with pretty and delicate flower vases, table runners, sofa and cushion covers, showpieces and more. The market is flooded with a plethora of options; all you need to do is shop as per your taste and overall feel of the house. Moreover, these elements can sit elegantly in your home even post-festive season, and keep adding warmth to your home décor.

