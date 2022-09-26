Home décor: Here’s a guide to spruce up your house with cushions this festive season

Festive time is always an opportune moment to decorate the house. We have officially stepped into the celebratory months in India, wherein one festival will end for another to begin, leading to weeks of house cleaning, refurbishing, having friends and family over, etc.

In case you did not have the time to revamp your space this year, fret not, because even with some last-minute hacks and decor tips, you can make your home look new and different. One such hack involves cushions.

Cushions are soft, huggable and aesthetic, and a perfect addition to your house. But, contrary to what people may believe, choosing the right cushion covers can be a tedious task.

Which is why, Garima Luthra, the founder of Vaaree — a curated marketplace where you can buy directly from manufacturers — has come up with a guide that will help you redecorate your home with stylish cushions. Read on.

Fabric

Cushion covers are available in a variety of fabrics — cotton, velvet, and synthetic. Every fabric has its pros and cons. “Synthetic looks pretty, but doesn’t suit every body type; cotton is extremely soft and smooth, but needs maintenance. Cotton itself has so many variations such as cotton duck, cotton same, cotton jute, tapestry cotton, etc. A mix of different fabrics in your cushion cover selection will make your house look trendy and aesthetic. Canvas cotton and duck cotton are easy to wash and convenient for summers, too,” says Luthra.

Design

She adds that different designs and prints — floral print, stripes, dotted print, abstract print, paisley print, etc. will never go out of style. “Textured cushion covers involve macrame, waffle weave, woven cushion covers, and more. A mix of modern and traditional cushions can give your house a trendy and ethnic look. If you like the traditional and royal look, go for an embroidered cushion cover; if you are a minimalist, bold and colourful designs are the way to go.”

Size

According to Luthra, while a standard 16 by 16 cushion cover is great, a 20 by 20 cushion will definitely grab the eye. “Throw a few extra-small and extra-large premium cushions on your sofa to add instant freshness to your room. The kind of back support a 12 by 20 cushion provides is unparalleled. There is also the option of going more quirky in informal settings by indulging in cushions shaped like clouds, mountains, etc. Cute round cushions with cute covers are the perfect additions to your children’s rooms,” she suggests.

Placement

It is also important to know where to place the cushions. It is always good to use a mix and match of cushion covers and cushion sizes so your home looks trendy, the expert says. “Also, instead of always placing cushions on your couch, rearrange and place the cushions in new spots like your bedroom or garden area. Apart from the added comfort, cushions look graceful in such places. A mix of neutral luxury and stylish cushion covers tends to look extremely beautiful.”

Colour

“Whether you are a person who likes more neutral cushion covers like beige with a little gold, a nice maroon velvet cushion cover, or if you like to be out there with bold and big designs and bright hues, it is uniqueness that shines.”

Styling

There exist many designer cushion covers that “exude luxury”, Luthra says. “They carry a piece of art and express a certain status symbol. The best way to style your cushion covers is to have a mix of some interesting patterns and design, and then borrowing from their colours to have a few neutral or basic cushions in different sizes,” she concludes.

What do you think of these tips?

