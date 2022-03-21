Must-have home décor accessories to brighten and liven up your space

If you’ve recently purchased a house (or moved to another), you might be scouting for ideas to make it look interesting and unique – after all, we have lived through nearly two years of a pandemic which seemingly changed the way we approach design aesthetics.

Work from home became the new normal and we saw a rise in mindful spaces, green nooks, and chic workstation. As such, would you like to experiment with a few home décor accessories that can rejuvenate the way your home looks?

Budget-friendly and easy to incorporate, check out these home décor options that will make your abode stand out.

Mirrors of choice

Choose between different shapes and sizes of mirros. (Representative image/Pexels) Choose between different shapes and sizes of mirros. (Representative image/Pexels)

Mirrors or any reflective surface are a great way to create the illusion of a bigger space in your home. Find corners which receive the most natural light and strategically place a mirror to bounce light around. Experiment with eccentric shapes and sizes – there are no rules when it comes to adding mirrors to your home!

Throw rugs, cushions or blankets

A unique addition at the quarter of a price – a throw rug, cushion or blanket can change the way a room looks. If your bedroom has looked a little drab lately, add in layers of throw blankets of your choice. A bright rug can be a great way to liven up a living room or a home office.

Natural elements

Dried flower arrangements are easy to do! (Representative image/Pexels) Dried flower arrangements are easy to do! (Representative image/Pexels)

Houseplants have been all the rage throughout the pandemic with more and more people dabbling in biophilic design. Adding in natural elements to your home will not only create a relaxed vibe, but will also help in achieving better air quality. If you don’t consider yourself an avid gardener, begin by adding dried flower arrangements, cane or wooden furniture, a lucky bamboo plant or a snake plant.

Decorative plates to organise and display

A decorative plate is exactly what the name suggests, a plate that is used to organise or display objects rather than eat food from. Usually made from ceramic, clay, metal or marble, decorative plates have innumerable variations and are versatile to use. Use these plates to store your jewellery after a long day or use them to store your salt and pepper shakers.

