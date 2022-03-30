Home décor: 5 organising tips to keep your wardrobe neat and tidy

Sometimes, despite being a planning nerd, keeping the wardrobe organised can be a bit of a hassle. Especially if you have young children at home, how do you ensure to keep all garments tucked in without being strewn all over the house?

Fret not, as we have curated a list of handy wardrobe hacks that will ensure all your things are neatly organised without breaking into a sweat. From bulky woollens to intimate drawers, read on to know 5 ways in which you can transform your wardrobe.

Hangers are your best friend

Go for sustainable material options for hangers such as wood or metal.

If you have a relatively smaller wardrobe, hanging clothes vertically could save you a ton of time. This is an especially useful hack for heavier woollen garments that take up a lot of space when they are stored folded. For clothes that are difficult to fold, stack them up on hangers for easy accessibility.

Use curtain rings for silk scarves, stoles, socks

If you’re particularly keen on silk scarves or stoles, keeping them stacked together on curtain rings is a handy idea. You can even store small garments such as socks in the same way so that you can reach for them whenever you are in a hurry and don’t want to mess up your sock drawer.

Get wardrobe organisers

Choose amongst an array of options for wardrobe organisers.

Wardrobe organisers are versatile products that will ensure all your garments are stacked neatly. They are especially useful when you have a load of separates that you’d like to store differently. They are available in a variety of shapes and sizes, so don’t fret if you can’t find the perfect fit immediately. Look online or across markets to gauge all your choices.

Accessory trays

An accessory tray is a handy option for a neat wardrobe.

If you leave your jewellery around all over the house, an accessory tray placed inside the wardrobe will ensure no eyesores and also easy access. They are also useful to keep jewellery clean and protected from dust, just ensure that you buy one with dividers and a tight lid.

Utilise the back of the wardrobe

Look for any unused space at the back of your wardrobe.

The back of the wardrobe is usually an empty space that could be used to hang a number of everyday items that you can grab on the go. Use it to hang keys, purses, handbags, scarves, a small mirror and much more depending on how much space you have.

