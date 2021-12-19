Holiday essentials: Here’s how you can set the perfect dinner table

Winters and the festive season go hand-in-hand. Meals shared with friends and family, a nip in the air and the promise of a New Year makes it the perfect time to invite people into your home and spoil them silly with delicious food.

ALSO READ | Flower power: These seven blooms hold great medicinal importance

The menu’s set, invitations sent out and all other arrangements made–are you wondering how to go about setting the perfect dinner table? Fret not, as we have scouted the internet for tips and tricks from the very best, so that you and your loved ones can enjoy the most perfect holiday meal.

Celebrated chef and cookbook author Martha Stewart believes that the art of setting a table is fairly easy once you get the hang of the basics. While setting a formal table may seem intimidating at first, the progression towards setting a table can be made easy with a few pointers. Take a look here:

Keep track of your cutlery

The meal, which usually opens with appetizers, is eaten with flatware that is placed at the outside of the table mat. You then head towards the centre of the plate as the meal proceeds. Forks are usually placed to the left of the plate while knives and spoons are placed to the right. The glasses or stemware is set above and to the right of the dinner plate while bread-and-butter plates sit above the forks, to the left of the place setting.

Arrange for floral additions to the table

Flowers are a soothing addition to any ambience, a holiday dinner table included. Traditional ones like roses, orchids, hydrangeas, peonies, lilies etc., are elegant to look at and render a classy feel. The flower arrangements can be turned into a striking masterpiece as well, a group of hydrangeas or lilies could be arranged in a brass bowl filled with water.

ALSO READ | Pet care: Why ashwagandha and neem are beneficial for dogs

Pay attention to table mats/table covers

While the food spread and festive cheer can make up for any holiday deficits, it is equally important to pay attention to table mats and covers that you’ll be eating your food on. If you ideally don’t use table mats, now might be a good time to start as it prevents unruly stains on your glass, metal or wooden table top. Delicate and dainty table mats are a good option to use in the celebratory winter months. The designs and hue can be kept complimentary to the colour of the drapes and the room in which the table was placed.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!