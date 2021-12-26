Ayurveda advice: Check out this ‘top tip’ for indigestion

With Christmas and New Year celebrations, it is hard to keep overindulgence at bay. Holiday special food — decadent and delicious — is hard to resist and we won’t blame you if you ate too many cakes!

Rich dinners and filling snacks may take a toll on your body and gut, leading to problems like indigestion, flatulence etc. Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli took to Instagram to share remedies.

”Yep, overindulgence is one thing that comes with the festive season! Unfortunately all the rich food and drink, large meals and eating late into the night are all common causes of indigestion.”

She suggested a remedy of ‘detox water’ to help combat this issue. Take a look at the post here:

Dr Kohli said, ”Christmas is the one time of year when all our willpower goes out of the window. All we want to do is sit in our Christmas PJs and never saying no to just one more bite of the cakes.”

Take a look at the detailed recipe of a ‘top tip’ to keep pesky indigestion at bay:

*Water– 1 cup

*Fennel seeds– 1 tsp

*Ginger– an inch, chopped

*Ajwain or Bishop seeds– 1 tsp

*Cloves–2

*Jaggery– as per preference

Method

Boil all the ingredients together and let it simmer for a bit.

Sieve it through a strainer and have this gut cleaning detox water steaming hot.

Fennel seeds, ginger and cloves contain antioxidants along with helping you with digestion. Having this detox drink as part of your fitness routine is sure to give you instant relief.

Let us know how it worked for you!

