Holi 2021 Date: When is Holi Festival in 2021?

Holi 2021 Date in India: Called the Festival of Colours, Holi is widely celebrated across India. This year, the festival will begin with Holika Dahan on March 28, followed by Rangwali Holi the next day, March 29, 2021.

The festival marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring. Holi is celebrated during the Phalguna month, which typically falls in the month of March. It begins on the Purnima Tithi or last full moon day of the month, and on this evening, Holika Dahan is celebrated. This is when the effigies of Holika are made and burnt. Of course, along with this, people perform pujas during this ceremony. It is done every year to commemorate the victory of good over evil. Holika Dahan is also called Chhoti Holi.

Rangwali Holi is celebrated by smearing colours on each other’s faces and cooking delicious sweets and savouries, gujiyas and bhang being the most common foods consumed. People also sing and dance, and play drums and dholak.

Holi is celebrated not just in India but also in other places in South Asia, and even some communities outside Asia. It is widely celebrated in Nepal. Some other countries include Suriname, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, South Africa, Mauritius, Fiji, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.