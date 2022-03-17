scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Holi Rangoli Designs 2022: Latest and Simple Holi Rangoli Designs Images, and Pictures

Holi Rangoli Designs 2022 Images, Photos, Pictures: This year, try your hand at making a grogeous rangoli to wow your Holi party guests. Take inspiration from these designs.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 17, 2022 2:30:54 pm
happy holi 2022Wishing you a very happy, safe, and colourful Holi! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Holi Rangoli Designs 2022 Images, Photos, Pictures: Holi is undoubtedly one of the most widely celebrated festivals of India. This festival of colours is so unique and delightful that people from the length and breadth of the country come to Mathura to witness it at the birthplace of Lord Krishna which celebrates Holi with unparalleled pomp and glory. While some people play holi with water colours and gulaal (dry colours), some also decorate the entrance of their house with a rangoli, which is also called kolam in South India and alpona in West Bengal.

If you, too, want to try your hand at making a grand rangoli at your home, check out these stunning design ideas that you can take inspiration from:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Be Creative (@artz_adda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rangoli Annu (@rangoliannu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RangoliDesign.com (@rangolidesignss)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RangoliDesign.com (@rangolidesignss)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fun with Rangoli (@fun_with_rangoli)

Which one would you like to try?

