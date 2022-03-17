Holi Rangoli Designs 2022: Latest and Simple Holi Rangoli Designs Images, and Pictures

Holi Rangoli Designs 2022 Images, Photos, Pictures: Holi is undoubtedly one of the most widely celebrated festivals of India. This festival of colours is so unique and delightful that people from the length and breadth of the country come to Mathura to witness it at the birthplace of Lord Krishna which celebrates Holi with unparalleled pomp and glory. While some people play holi with water colours and gulaal (dry colours), some also decorate the entrance of their house with a rangoli, which is also called kolam in South India and alpona in West Bengal.

ALSO READ | Get Holi-ready with this colourful sorghum millet chaat

If you, too, want to try your hand at making a grand rangoli at your home, check out these stunning design ideas that you can take inspiration from:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soulful Rangoli 🔆🪔 (@hearty_arts_rangoli)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Be Creative (@artz_adda)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rangoli Annu (@rangoliannu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RangoliDesign.com (@rangolidesignss)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RangoliDesign.com (@rangolidesignss)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fun with Rangoli (@fun_with_rangoli)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumedha A Kulkarni (@sumedha.kulkarni.33)

Which one would you like to try?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!