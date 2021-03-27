Holi Rangoli Designs 2021: Latest and simple Holi rangoli designs images, and pictures

Holi Rangoli Designs 2021 Images, Photos, Pictures: The festival of colours is finally here! While this year will be celebrated differently — amid a pandemic, there is no way one would miss out on the fun of making a rangoli. Rangoli is an art form that represents positivity, good wealth and luck.

So on the auspicious occasion of Holi, let us celebrate the triumph of good over evil with a beautiful rangoli right outside our homes to bring in the good vibes!

If you are running out of ideas to make the perfect rangoli, then we have got you covered. Check out some easy designs below; and if you want to go big and detailed — we have some options for you too.

Let us know which one you like the best:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Make it easy with Sarah (@makeiteasywithsarah)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rangolis and more (@the_colorful_artistry)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalitha_ambigai kolams (@hema_kolams)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SanPri Art (@sanpriart)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Youtuber (@goquirky)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Precious One (@preciousone_rangoli)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Rangoli World (@my_rangoli_world)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hema Kannan (@thelotusshakti)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Youtuber (@goquirky)

How do you plan to celebrate Holi this year?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle