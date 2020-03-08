Follow Us:
Sunday, March 08, 2020
Must Read

Holi Rangoli Designs 2020: Latest and Simple Holi Rangoli Designs Images, Photos, Pictures

Holi Rangoli Designs 2018 Images, Photos, Pictures: Here are some rangoli inspirations to brighten up your home.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 8, 2020 1:30:58 pm
rangoli designs, rangoli designs 2020, rangoli designs images, rangoli designs photos, holi, holi 2020, holi rangoli designs, holi rangoli designs images, latest rangoli designs, rangoli designs simple, holi rangoli designs simple, holi rangoli design 2020, holi rangoli design easy and simple, holi rangoli design 2020 photos, holi rangoli design 2020 pictures, latest rangloi designs, holi rangoli design latest, rangoli designs fow holi 2020, rangoli design 2020 Holi Rangoli Designs 2020: Wondering how to beautify your home? We have you covered. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Holi Rangoli Designs 2020 Images, Photos, Pictures: The festival of colours is almost here and what better than making it more colourful with rangoli designs. On Holi — considered to be one of the oldest festivals — children step out with water and colours, while adults cook some special dishes. While some only play with dry colours or gulal, others make rangolis at the entrance of their house. It is known as ‘kolam’ in the south, and ‘alpona’ in West Bengal. These colourful designs are made using varied elements – from special rangoli powder or ground rice powder to flowers and even diyas on the occasion of Diwali. If you are planning to make one, here are some designs that you can take inspiration from.

View this post on Instagram

#holi #rangoli #holirangoli

A post shared by RangoliArtbySumi (@easyrangoliart1) on

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (March 1-7)
Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (March 1-7)

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 08: Latest News

Advertisement