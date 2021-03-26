Holi 2021: Effective haircare routine to prevent damage

Massage your scalp thoroughly with coconut oil for at least an hour before you go on to play with colours. (Photo: Pixabay)

Holi is all about getting drenched in colours and enjoying the day with family and friends. But, before doing that, one must take extra care to safeguard the hair and skin from any infections or allergies. “It’s extremely important that you also protect yourself from toxic colours,” says, Kunal Bansal, VP and Business Head (Church & Dwight), Consumer (Batiste).

Wondering how to take care of your hair in the most foolproof manner? Check out this easy routine below.

“Avoid washing your hair a day prior. By doing this, your scalp would not lose the essential oils present on the hair and scalp. This will be a natural way to avoid hair fall,” he adds.

Step 1: Oil your hair well

Massage your scalp thoroughly with coconut oil for at least an hour before you go on to play with colours. “Technically, we’d suggest you do it the night before, but if that isn’t possible then give the hair oil an hour to set into your scalp. This will help your scalp and hair stay nourished and save your hair from dry chemical colours,” says Bansal.

Step 2: Cover it properly

Go for a quick and stylish makeover by using a cap or bandana to cover your scalp This is because your scalp is more prone to getting itchy and irritated when it comes in contact with the colour. If you do not want to cover your head then tie it up in a bun or ponytail to minimize contact with harmful colours.

Step 3: Rinse without a shampoo first

“Rinse out all the colour from your hair with plain water, continue until the water in your shower runs clear. Follow it up with a mild shampoo and conditioner routine,” he adds.



Step 4: Apply a hair mask or conditioner

With so many harmful chemicals from the colours coming in contact, it is time to deeply cleanse and condition your hair. Apply a hair mask continuously for 2- 3 days to treat the damage done to your hair texture.

Step 5: Styling your hair

Once you are done with a full rinse it is time to add some jazz for the after-holi party. “In case you are making a braid, get a blow-dry or even use hairpins or accessories to style your hair. Spray some dry shampoo on your hair directly for added volume to keep it fresh and fragrant,” suggests Bansal.

