Holi 2023: Protect your skin and hair from the damaging effects of colour with these effective hacks

Holi is here, and the festival of colours is being celebrated with great fervour around the country today. But, as much as it is enjoyable, Holi colours can take a toll on the skin and hair due to their synthetic nature.

“The colours used to celebrate holi contain chemicals like lead oxide, mercury sulfide, and copper sulfate, which can lead to temporary blindness, asthma, and in some cases, the presence of certain chemicals can also cause skin cancer. The colours could also attract allergic contact dermatitis and leave red bumpy itchy skin rashes on or around the exposed area,” Dr Rashmi Shetty, global dermatology expert, Founder of Ra Skin & Aesthetics told indianexpress.com.

She added that if these colours settle on the scalp, they could cause dryness, irritation, and make the hair vulnerable to breakage.

But let these factors not dampen your spirit to soak in the colourful celebrations, all you need to do is keep some dos and don’ts in mind. So take a look at some tips to make holi an enjoyable experience, courtesy of Dr Shetty.

Oiling all over

Apply a good amount of coconut or olive oil over your face and body before playing Holi. This will stop the colours from penetrating into your skin and sticking there for a long. Make sure to oil your hair as well to maintain its shine and lustre. It is a foolproof way of getting off colours from your body quickly. Adding to this, Dr Shetty said, “You must also apply sunscreen since it gets very hot during this season and all that colour and heat can aggravate skin damage.”

Apply nail paint

To prevent any colour stains on your cuticles or nails, apply any nail paint of your choice beforehand. This is a sure-shot way to avoid any stains on the nails are they are the most difficult place to get them off. Agreeing, Dr Shetty said, “It is very important to keep the nails trimmed to avoid any colour accumulation and restrict water exposure, which could cause infections.”

Use a gentle cleanser

Since colours dry the skin, it is important to not scrub the skin aggressively while trying to get the colour off. Instead, use a gentle cleanser to moisturise. A cleanser with sodium laureth sulfate is the best to remove colours. After cleansing, apply a moisturiser to further hydrate the skin.

Apply a hair serum

Do this overnight, so that your hair can absorb the richness of the serum and regenerate its moisture.

It is only natural for your hair to feel dry because of the colour. Thus, it is imperative to use a hair serum to restore your hair’s natural sheen. Do this overnight, so that your hair can absorb the richness of the serum and regenerate its moisture.

However, despite the desperation to remove colour from hair you must resist the temptation to wash them twice on the same day as it could make your hair drier, she advised. “If you feel your hair is becoming dry, you can massage the strands and roots with coconut oil regularly before shampooing your hair. Since coconut oil is very light, a single wash with shampoo removes the unwanted grease very easily,” she added.

Rub ice on your face

To prevent any acne breakouts, apply some ice cubes on your face for around 15 minutes. This will not only hydrate the skin, but prevent the colours from seeping in. It will also aid in tightening the skin and closing skin pores.

So, worry not and enjoy Holi!

