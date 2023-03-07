Holi 2023: Puja vidhi, muhurat, timings, samagri, mantra

Holi 2023 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra: Holi, also known as the festival of colours, is celebrated with great fervour across the country. The joyous festival marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring. People enjoy the festival by playing with colours and water, making delicious sweets and spending time with friends and family.

Muhurat and Timings

According to the Drik Panchang, the date for performing Holika Dahan is a day before Holi, commonly referred to as “Chhoti Holi”. This year the ceremony will take place on March 7. The proper time starts after sunset and when the moon is looming in the dark sky. The time to burn Holika will begin at 6:24 pm and will continue till 8:51 pm on March 7.

Samagri

Before commencing with the puja and chanting the mantras, water is sprinkled on the thali and the one performing the puja. (Source: Pexels) Before commencing with the puja and chanting the mantras, water is sprinkled on the thali and the one performing the puja. (Source: Pexels)

*A bowl of water

*Beads made of cow dung

*Roli

*Unbroken rice (also called Akshat in Sanskrit)

*Fragrances like agarbatti and dhoop

*Flowers

*Raw cotton thread

*Turmeric pieces

*Unbroken lentils of moong,

*Batasha

*Gulal powder

*Coconut

All the ingredients for the puja are kept on a plate and along with the thali, a pot of water is kept. While sitting down to do the puja, sit facing in the east or north, according to drikpanchang.com. Before commencing with the puja and chanting the mantras, water is sprinkled on the thali and the one performing the puja. At the end of it, three, five or seven rounds of raw yarn are tied around the Holika before setting fire to it.

Mantras

*Vakratunda Mahakaya, Surya Koti Samaprabaha Nirvighnam Kurumedeva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada

*Sarvaswarupe Sarveshe Sarvashakti Samanvite Bhaye Bhyastraahi No Devi Durge Devi Namostute

*Om Namo Bhagavate, Vasudevaya Dhanvantraye, Amruta Kalasha Hastaya Sarvamaya Vinashanaya Trailoka Naathaya, Shri Maha Vishnave Namah

*Ugram viram maha-vishnum jvalantam sarvato mukham nrisimham bhishanam bhadram mrityur mrityum namamy aham

*Om Trayambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti Vardhanam Urvarukamiva Bandhanaan Mrityormukshi Mamritaat

