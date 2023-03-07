scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement

Organise the best Holi party ever with these tips

Holi 2023 Party Tips: Whether you're planning an extravagant party at an outdoor location or an intimate house party with your loved ones, here are some tips to ace your Holi party

Holi party Happy Holi Party Tips: Play some lively music as well going with the Holi theme to amp up the occasion and get everyone in the festive spirit. (Source: Unsplash)

Holi Party Ideas 2023: It is that time of the year when the country is literally soaked in vibrant hues — and why not, it’s Holi! The festival of colours is synonymous with joy, fun, happiness, and lots of frolic. So, whether you’re planning an extravagant party at an outdoor location or an intimate house party with your loved ones, here are some tips to ace your Holi party:

Prepare a guest list and send custom invites

First and foremost, make a guest list depending on how grand or intimate you want your party to be. Once done, decide the ideal venue for your party and the amount of food you’ll need to cook or take out. Next, send fun party invites to your guests along with a packet of assorted gift items such as gulal, homemade sweets, or scented candles.

Dress code

White outfits are the ultimate choice for Holi. So, ask your guests to wear traditional white attire styled with a pop of colour. This is the best way to display all the Holi colours you have played with and snap some Insta-worthy photos.

Set the ambience

To maintain the joyous vibe of the festival, the décor is extremely important. Simple items like bright-hued balloons, colourful table settings and beautiful flower arrangements can instantly light up the room. Play some lively music as well going to go with the theme to amp up the occasion and get everyone in the festive spirit. For this, prepare a playlist with all the Bollywood songs that symbolise the festival of colours.

Street food Happy Holi Party Tips: Most people prefer having chaat during the festivity, so keep gol gappas, pav bhaji, aloo tikki and all the essential street food items ready. (Source: Pixabay)

A finger-licking menu

Whether you’re ordering in or preparing food at home, Holi is incomplete without a delish menu with interesting beverages and Indian-themed delicacies. Most people prefer having chaat during the festivity, so keep gol gappas, pav bhaji, aloo tikki and all the essential street food items ready. Arrange for some desserts as well such as gujiyas, ras malai, halwa and phirni.

ALSO READ |Holi 2023: History, importance, and significance of Holi festival

Arrange fun games

Advertisement

To take your party up a few notches, arrange for games to allow your guests to have fun. Whether it is a game involving balloons, colours and water guns or a live karaoke station, make sure it is inclusive of all ages so that nobody feels left out. You can also hold exciting icebreaker sessions to lighten up the atmosphere.

Also Read
Kriti Sanon, skincare
Kriti Sanon swears by this morning skincare routine
king charles, princess diana, prince william
Never-before-seen photos of Princess Diana and King Charles with baby Pri...
Happy Valentine's Day: Who was St Valentine and why do we celebrate on Fe...
Karma Sutra: How we choose to suffer is karma in itself

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-03-2023 at 15:00 IST
Next Story

Horoscope Today, March 8, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Cancer, Leo, Sagittarius, Pisces and other signs

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

In pictures: Students of Gotirth Vidyapeeth, Ahmedabad, play Holi with natural colours made from plants, vegetables and cow dung
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close