Organise the best Holi party ever with these tips

Holi Party Ideas 2023: It is that time of the year when the country is literally soaked in vibrant hues — and why not, it’s Holi! The festival of colours is synonymous with joy, fun, happiness, and lots of frolic. So, whether you’re planning an extravagant party at an outdoor location or an intimate house party with your loved ones, here are some tips to ace your Holi party:

Prepare a guest list and send custom invites

First and foremost, make a guest list depending on how grand or intimate you want your party to be. Once done, decide the ideal venue for your party and the amount of food you’ll need to cook or take out. Next, send fun party invites to your guests along with a packet of assorted gift items such as gulal, homemade sweets, or scented candles.

Dress code

White outfits are the ultimate choice for Holi. So, ask your guests to wear traditional white attire styled with a pop of colour. This is the best way to display all the Holi colours you have played with and snap some Insta-worthy photos.

Set the ambience

To maintain the joyous vibe of the festival, the décor is extremely important. Simple items like bright-hued balloons, colourful table settings and beautiful flower arrangements can instantly light up the room. Play some lively music as well going to go with the theme to amp up the occasion and get everyone in the festive spirit. For this, prepare a playlist with all the Bollywood songs that symbolise the festival of colours.

A finger-licking menu

Whether you’re ordering in or preparing food at home, Holi is incomplete without a delish menu with interesting beverages and Indian-themed delicacies. Most people prefer having chaat during the festivity, so keep gol gappas, pav bhaji, aloo tikki and all the essential street food items ready. Arrange for some desserts as well such as gujiyas, ras malai, halwa and phirni.

Arrange fun games

To take your party up a few notches, arrange for games to allow your guests to have fun. Whether it is a game involving balloons, colours and water guns or a live karaoke station, make sure it is inclusive of all ages so that nobody feels left out. You can also hold exciting icebreaker sessions to lighten up the atmosphere.

