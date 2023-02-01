scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Holi 2023 Date: When is Holi Festival in 2023?

Holi celebrations begin on the evening of Purnima, or full moon day, in the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna. In most parts of the country, Holi is celebrated across two days.

Holi 2023 date in India: How are you celebrating Holi this year?

Holi date in 2023: Arguably one of the grandest events in the Hindu calendar, the colourful festival of Holi is celebrated across the country with much pomp. Also known as the ‘Festival of Colours’, the celebrations transcend geographical boundaries as Indians all over the globe celebrate it with mush joy. The festival is also known as “Dol jatra” or “Basanta utsav” in West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura.

Celebrations for Holi begin on the evening of Purnima, or full moon day, in the month of Phalguna according to the Hindu calendar; this translates to the middle of March. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 8, which is a Wednesday. Holika Dahan will take place on Tuesday, March 7. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima tithi begins at 4:17 pm on March 7 and ends at 6:09 pm on March 8.

In most parts of the country, Holi is celebrated over two days. The first day is known as Jalanewali Holi – the day when the Holi bonfire is done. It is also known as Chhoti Holi and Holika Dahan. The second day is known as Rangwali Holi, when people play with coloured powder and coloured water.

On this day, people visit friends and family, play with coloured powder and coloured water, and indulge themselves with sweets and delectable food.

According to the Hindu mythology, Holi is a celebration of the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha. This is the reason why this festival is celebrated in a grand fashion in Mathura and Vrindavan, the places where Lord Krishna spent most of his life. In addition, Holi is a harvest festival as it marks the arrival of spring and the end of winter.

The day is characterised by friends and family coming together, reveling in the playful spirit of the festival and celebrating the occasion with colours, sweets and sumptious food.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 17:00 IST
