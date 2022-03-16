Holi 2022 Date: When is Holi Festival in 2022?

Holi 2022 Date in India: One of the most significant and joyous of all festivals celebrated in the country is the colourful festival of Holi. Also known as the ‘Festival of Colours’, it is celebrated with a lot of gusto and excitement every year. It is known as “Dol jatra” or “Basanta utsav” in West Bengal, Assam and Tripura.

Celebrations for Holi begin on the evening of Purnima or full moon day, in the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna that falls around the middle of March. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 18, which is a Friday. Holika Dahan will take place on Thursday, March 17. According to Drik Panchang, Purnima tithi begins at 1:29 pm on March 17 and ends at 12:47 pm on March 18.

In most regions, Holi is celebrated for two days. The first day is known as Jalanewali Holi – the day when the Holi bonfire is done. This day is also known as Chhoti Holi and Holika Dahan. The second day is known as Rangwali Holi – the day when people play with coloured powder and coloured water.

The day is characterised by friends and family coming together, indulging in the playful spirit of the festival and celebrating the day over colours, sweets and delectable food.

