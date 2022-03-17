Holi 2022: Date, history, importance and significance of the festival

Holi 2022: Holi is one of the most vibrant and colourful festivals celebrated in India. The festival marks the blooming of spring after a long winter season. It is celebrated on a full-moon day of spring in the Phalguna month of the Hindu calendar. (February-March).

This year, the festival of Holi falls on March 18, while Chhoti Holi will be celebrated on March 17.

Holi signifies the triumph of good over evil and it’s a day when people forgive and forget, and let go of the negative energies from their lives to start afresh.

According to Hindu mythology, king Hiranyakashipu was given a boon by Lord Brahma that he could not be killed by either a man or any animal. Considering himself all-powerful, he started troubling his subjects forcing them to worship him.

Furious that his own son Prahlad continued to be an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu, he planned to kill him with the help of his sister Holika, who had a boon to protect herself from fire. The king asked his sister to hold Prahlad and sit on a pyre. Holika burned in the flames but Prahlad was saved by Lord Vishnu.

Thus, on the eve of the festival — Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan — large bonfires are lit all over the country to symbolise the moment good triumphed over evil. People perform rituals and throw dry leaves, wood and twigs into the fire.

Holika Dahan is followed by the main festival of Holi or Rangwali Holi, when the entire streets and towns turn into shades of red, green and purple as people throw coloured powder into the air. Everyone smears ‘gulal‘ on each other’s faces and splash water. People visit their loved ones and enjoy traditional sweet and food items like gujiyas, malpuas, dahi vadas and drink thandai.

Another legend associated with the festival is that of Lord Krishna. In the Braj region, Holi is also known as Rang Panchmi, in commemoration of his divine love for Radha.

While Krishna, a dark-skinned lad once playfully complained to his mother about his complexion, she asked him to approach Radha and colour her face with the colour he desires. While Radha agreed to this, the colour that was on her face, reflected on his and vice-versa.

While the Holi celebrations of Vrindavan and Mathura are very famous, Barsana is famous for its Lathmar Holi in which women beat men (playfully) with sticks, and celebrations start a week before Holi.

Amid the pandemic, one should also not forget to follow appropriate safety precautions. Before splashing colour on anyone, please keep in mind to first ask them if they are comfortable with it. Holi is about spreading love and happiness and everybody should be able to enjoy it in their own way.

