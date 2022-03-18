Holi 2022: Make chemical-free colours at home with these DIY tips

March 18, 2022 11:25:54 am
Holi is one of the most joyous and vibrant festivals celebrated in the colours, replete with bright colours and delectable sweets. No Holi celebration is complete without smearing the faces of your friends and family with colours.
But, we all know that these colours are made using chemicals, causing acute damage to our skin and hair, apart from polluting the environment. However, that doesn’t mean you need to dampen your Holi celebrations. How about using safe and organic colours made at home?
If you are wondering how to, Chef Kunal Kapur has the answer! Check out the simple ways you can make chemical-free Holi colours at home, as shared by the chef.
Pink colour
Ingredients
Beetroot Grated – 2 cups
Cornstarch – 3 cups
Water – 1 cup
Rosewater – 2 tbsp
Method
“Place the freshly grated beetroot in a cloth and squeeze out the juice. Mix beet juice with corn starch and rose water. Mix till it gets even colour,” the chef explained. Now spread it on a tray and allow it to dry. Collect, pass through a fine strainer and use.
Green colour
Ingredients
Coriander (fresh) – 1 large bunch
Spinach leaves – 1 large bunch
Water – 1½ cups
Cornstarch – 3 cups
Method
Explaining the method, he said, “Grind the greens with water and strain them. In the juice add cornstarch. Mix till it gets even colour. Now spread it on a tray and allow it to dry. Collect, pass through a fine strainer and use.”
Orange colour
Ingredients
Orange Food Colour (powder) – 1 tbsp
Water – ¾ cup
Kewra water – 1 tbsp
Cornstarch/Talcum Powder – 3 cups
Method
Mix them together and let the colour dry. Collect, pass through a fine strainer and use. You have your bright orange colour ready!
Yellow colour
Ingredients
Water – 1½ cups
Turmeric – 2 tbsp
Cornstarch – 3cups
Method
He said: “Boil water and add turmeric to it. After bringing it to a boil, pour the turmeric water into a wide vessel to cool it. Next, add corn starch to it and mix it well. Let it dry in sunlight or microwave and crush it to form a powder.”
Blue colour
Ingredients
Blue Food Colour (liquid) – 2 tbsp
Water – ¾ cup
Cornstarch/Talcum powder – 3 cups
Method
To make this colour, add food colour and water to a vessel. “Add cornstarch or talcum powder to this mixture and mix it well. Let it dry in sunlight or microwave.”
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-