Holi 2022: Make chemical-free colours at home with these DIY tips

Holi is one of the most joyous and vibrant festivals celebrated in the colours, replete with bright colours and delectable sweets. No Holi celebration is complete without smearing the faces of your friends and family with colours.

But, we all know that these colours are made using chemicals, causing acute damage to our skin and hair, apart from polluting the environment. However, that doesn’t mean you need to dampen your Holi celebrations. How about using safe and organic colours made at home?

If you are wondering how to, Chef Kunal Kapur has the answer! Check out the simple ways you can make chemical-free Holi colours at home, as shared by the chef.

Pink colour

Ingredients

Beetroot Grated – 2 cups

Cornstarch – 3 cups

Water – 1 cup

Rosewater – 2 tbsp

Method

“Place the freshly grated beetroot in a cloth and squeeze out the juice. Mix beet juice with corn starch and rose water. Mix till it gets even colour,” the chef explained. Now spread it on a tray and allow it to dry. Collect, pass through a fine strainer and use.

Green colour

Ingredients

Coriander (fresh) – 1 large bunch

Spinach leaves – 1 large bunch

Water – 1½ cups

Cornstarch – 3 cups

Method

Explaining the method, he said, “Grind the greens with water and strain them. In the juice add cornstarch. Mix till it gets even colour. Now spread it on a tray and allow it to dry. Collect, pass through a fine strainer and use.”

Orange colour

Ingredients

Orange Food Colour (powder) – 1 tbsp

Water – ¾ cup

Kewra water – 1 tbsp

Cornstarch/Talcum Powder – 3 cups

Method

Mix them together and let the colour dry. Collect, pass through a fine strainer and use. You have your bright orange colour ready!

Yellow colour

Ingredients

Water – 1½ cups

Turmeric – 2 tbsp

Cornstarch – 3cups

Method

He said: “Boil water and add turmeric to it. After bringing it to a boil, pour the turmeric water into a wide vessel to cool it. Next, add corn starch to it and mix it well. Let it dry in sunlight or microwave and crush it to form a powder.”

Blue colour

Ingredients

Blue Food Colour (liquid) – 2 tbsp

Water – ¾ cup

Cornstarch/Talcum powder – 3 cups

Method

To make this colour, add food colour and water to a vessel. “Add cornstarch or talcum powder to this mixture and mix it well. Let it dry in sunlight or microwave.”

