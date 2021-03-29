Holi 2021: Here’s how you can make organic colours at home to avoid skin damage

The festival of water guns, colours, music, delicious sweets and snacks is here. During this festival of joy or Holi, we smear colour on each other. But the sad part is we also know how it can wreak havoc on our skin and hair.

This is because a lot of these colours are made from synthetic agents such as artificial colours and chemicals that are toxic on our skin as well as the environment and cause irritation. That is why Trell creator Nandu Ramisetty has some super cool ways to help you make organic colours at home.

She says she starts with putting 1/4th cup of water in a bowl for making one colour at a time. “I put 2-3 drops of food colour in it of my choice. Adding 4-5 spoons of cornstarch to the water, mix it well immediately. Pour the liquid on a plastic sheet and leave it to dry for 15 minutes to an hour. Once dry, crush the solid form and it will turn into powder.”

Red

This bright red colour can be made from hibiscus flowers. All you need to do is dry the flowers till they are crisp and grind them. “To increase the quantity, you can either add rice flour or besan in appropriate proportions. For those who prefer to use wet colours, boiling pomegranate peels in water will make the water a rich red colour,” suggested Ramisetty.

Yellow

“Another striking hue, yellow can be made from, yes, you guessed it right, turmeric. Mixing turmeric powder with gram flour in a proportionate ratio will give you an organic, environment-friendly, vibrant yellow shade that will not harm your skin or hair,” she added. In fact, turmeric has some amazing beauty benefits too, check it out here.

ALSO READ | Holi 2021: Simple tips to ensure you buy genuine and safe colours

Pink or Magenta

There is nothing like beetroot to help you get the bright pink shade. “For wet colours, you can boil a few pieces of beetroot in water to create a dark, rich magenta shade. To make dry powder, grind beetroot to make a paste and let it dry in the sun,” she said.

To increase the quantity– follow the usual method of mixing it with either besan or wheat flour before using it as gulaal.

MORE ON HOLI 2021 | Holi 2021: Celebrate the festival of colours with these delectable treats

Green

A natural green shade can be obtained from powdered henna. Green leafy vegetables such as spinach are also a good option when using them for dry powders. However, it’s best to remember that when you are making wet colours, henna mixed with water tends to stain the skin in a reddish-orange colour.

MORE ON HOLI 2021 | This Holi, do these simple things to take care of your skin and hair

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle