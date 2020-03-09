Holi 2020: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Mantra

Happy Holi! (Source: Getty Images) Happy Holi! (Source: Getty Images)

Holi 2020 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra: Holi, the festival of colours, is widely celebrated across the country along with some parts of Asia and the West. The festival marks the end of winter and welcomes the spring season. On this day, people gather and smear each other with colours, and gorge on festive delicacies.

Holi starts on the evening of Purnima or full moon day, the month of Phalguna as per the Hindu calendar. Purnima Tithi this time will begin on March 9, 2020, at 3:03 am, and end at 11:17 pm.

It begins with Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi, which will be celebrated on March 9 this year, between 6:26-20:52 pm. On this day, a special puja called Holika Puja is held to pray to Holika, a demoness, for the good health of all family members and to keep away all forces of evil.

Holika Puja Samagri

This includes a bowl of water, beads made of cow dung, unbroken rice or Akshat, incense stick, Roli, flowers, raw cotton thread, turmeric, Moong lentil that is unbroken, batasha, gulal powder and coconut. All puja ingredients are kept on a plate. One sits at the puja spot facing the east or north direction and chants mantras.

At the end of the puja, the ingredients are offered to Holika. Three, five or seven rounds of raw yarn are tied around the Holika after which it is burnt.

Holika Dahan is followed by the main festival of Holi or Rangwali Holi on March 10.

