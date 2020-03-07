Holi 2020 Date: When is Holi Festival in 2020?

Holi 2020 Date in India: This year, Holi will be celebrated from 9-10 March. The day marks the victory of good over evil. Holi 2020 Date in India: This year, Holi will be celebrated from 9-10 March. The day marks the victory of good over evil.

Holi 2020 Date in India: The festival of Holi is celebrated with a lot of gusto and excitement every year. The festival generally falls on the day of Purnima (the full moon), in the month of Falgun. It is spread across over two consecutive days — the first day of Holi is known as Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan and the second as Rangwali Holi, Dhuleti, Dhulandi or Dhulivandan. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 9 and 10. The day marks the victory of good over evil.

A day prior to Holi, a huge bonfire is lit. The day is known as Chhoti Holi and people gather around it to pray for their loved ones. They perform a puja known as ‘pingpuja’.

Celebrations with colours begin on the second day, which can best be described as a riot of colours. According to legend, Lord Krishna used to apparently celebrate the festival with colours at Vrindavan and Gokul. To honour this, many people at several places form a human pyramid of sorts to break a pot full of buttermilk hung at some height.

The day is characterised by friends and family coming together, indulging in the playful spirit of the festival and celebrating the day over colours, sweets and delectable food.

