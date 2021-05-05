‘Hold your loved ones closer than ever’: Madhuri Dixit shares a lovely throwback photo

May 5, 2021 5:30:52 pm
These are challenging times. The raging pandemic has threatened public health like never before, making us cherish our loved ones even more. Recently, actor Madhuri Dixit shared a lovely photo with her husband Dr Shriram Madhav Nene from the past and wrote, “Hold your loved ones closer than ever 😇💑 #MayThe4thBeWithYou”.
In the throwback photo, she was seen in a denim dungaree which was teamed with a black full-sleeve top. The look was completed with a pair of spectacles and white sneakers.
A couple of days back, even Dr Nene shared a heartwarming photo of both of them, standing against a scenic sunset. “Never forget that we are in this together. It is quite challenging in India right now. But people are stepping up all over the world to help us. In India, we all need to be each other’s saviours and heroes. We will emerge from the darkness into the light and be stronger in the process,” he wrote.
They were both seen twinning in black. The couple often share pictures of each other on social media. Here are some instances.
Here’s hoping we all stay close to our loved ones and see this through together.
