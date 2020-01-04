Hitting 40s? Here’s what can help your skin look healthy

Here are some handy tips for keeping your skin healthy and glowing. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Image) Here are some handy tips for keeping your skin healthy and glowing. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Image)

Our body ages and so does our skin. Women in their 30s are considered to have a great complexion, but to keep it up in their 40s, there are certain regimens to be followed. Without proper care, the skin stops looking as radiant and youthful.

Pollution also wreaks havoc on our health, skin and hair by the time we touch 40. Besides, women are always on-the-go, battling multiple deadlines, meetings and personal commitments. Where’s the time for self-care, one may well ask, but ladies, take a minute to think about your skin, which needs attention after a long day at work.

So, if you’re 35 (or less!) and are finally worried about how your skin will fare in the coming years, here are some handy tips to keeping it healthy and glowing.

* Healthy diet is the key – It is necessary that one follows a healthy lifestyle, which includes nutritious meals and adequate sleep. Include food that has natural anti-oxidants that will curb free radicals.

* Work pressure – As you grow older, you are overloaded with work, coupled with a lot of stress, which not only affects a person mentally but physically as well. Leading a stress-free life will give you that glow you are longing for.

* Stick to one formula – One should not experiment with different beauty products without knowing what suits their skin. It’s better to stick to products they are used to.

* Sunblock, Sunblock, Sunblock – Applying sunscreen lotion is essential while going out as it protects from sunburn, suntans and long-term damage to the skin.

* Stay moisturised – Application of moisturisers is a must for women with dry skin to avoid itchy and scratchy skin.

* Retinol – Applying retinol-based anti-ageing creams at night can help in maintaining healthy skin.

