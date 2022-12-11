scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

His beanies have warmed the coolest heads

Goldberg is a textile artist and a flipper of vintage clothing who makes beanies that are coveted by the Dimes Square set. His knit caps have warmed the heads of guitarist Tom Misch, photographer Mordechai Rubinstein and model Ella Emhoff

Bailey Goldberg, a textile artist and a flipper of vintage clothing who makes beanies coveted by the Dimes Square set, in New York. (Tim Schutsky/The New York Times)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

By Daniel Penny

(Up Next)

NameBailey Goldberg

Age: 23

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Writ on the Gujarat wall, a message for CongressPremium
Writ on the Gujarat wall, a message for Congress
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phonesPremium
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phones
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...Premium
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...Premium
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...

Hometown: Simi Valley, California

Now Lives: In a one-bedroom apartment in downtown Brooklyn, which he shares with his girlfriend and their rambunctious cat.

Claim to Fame: Goldberg is a textile artist and a flipper of vintage clothing who makes beanies that are coveted by the Dimes Square set. His knit caps have warmed the heads of guitarist Tom Misch, photographer Mordechai Rubinstein and model Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, among others.

ALSO READ |Crocheting and knitting: How these age-old hobbies helped many youngsters overcome stress, anxiety amid pandemic
A house cat perched on a loom used by Bailey Goldberg, a textile artist and a flipper of vintage clothing who makes beanies. (Tim Schutsky/The New York Times)

Using thick wool-mohair yarn and a flatbed knitting machine he bought on eBay, he charges $80 to $100 per hat, depending on how intricate the pattern (mushrooms and camouflage are particularly difficult). His not-too-floppy, not-too-short beanies are “the perfect size to display something without it being super-obnoxious,” Goldberg said.

Big Break: Unemployed during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020, Goldberg taught himself how to tuft rugs and began selling custom designs through Depop, including a welcome mat modeled after a MetroCard ($600). “I think people my age especially were starting to think about what their houses look like for the first time because they were stuck there,” he said. “And they’re like, ‘Well, I guess I want a custom rug.’” Goldberg switched to beanies after a friend was photographed wearing one of his creations by @watchingnewyork, a street style Instagram account. A rush of DMs followed. “I tried to keep up,” he said. “And then someone would message me again like, ‘Yo, it’s been five months!’”

ALSO READ |Michelle Obama says knitting is in her DNA: ‘I am the descendant of many seamstresses’
Using thick wool-mohair yarn and a flatbed knitting machine he bought on eBay, he charges $80 to $100 per hat, depending on how intricate the pattern is. (Tim Schutsky/The New York Times)

Latest Project: Goldberg has moved beyond the “4 1/2 inches” on the front of a beanie, he said, to bigger canvases, including custom vests and crew neck sweaters. He particularly enjoys unusual requests. A gardener who works at a permaculture nonprofit recently commissioned a knitted tank top with a giant carrot rendered in five colors.

Next Thing: “I don’t like to plan things too much because it starts to feel almost contrived,” Goldberg said, although he hopes to offer “beanie drops” on his website in the near future. The limits imposed by making things by hand are part of what drew him to textile work. “If the beanie was made in a factory, I don’t think people would care the same way,” he said.

Advertisement
A sweater made by Bailey Goldberg. (Tim Schutsky/The New York Times)

Loose Threads: Goldberg encourages everyone to take up knitting. “You really have to just dive in and go for it,” he said, before offering two notes of caution. “Give yourself time to really understand the process before challenging yourself too much,” he said. And if you have a cat around, give it plenty of stimulation before knitting. “I work from home so I can’t have him bugging me with yarn around.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 08:50:56 pm
Next Story

Facing COVID surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs 

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Check out these pictures from ‘electric dinosaur’ exhibition currently going on in Noida
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close