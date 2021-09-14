Hindi Diwas 2021: Date, history, importance, and significance

Hindi Diwas 2021: Hindi Diwas, celebrated on September 14 every year, aims to raise awareness about the language and also commemorate the event when it was adopted as one of the official languages of India. The Constituent Assembly of India had, in 1949, recognised and adopted Hindi — an Indo-Aryan language written in the Devanagari script — as the official language of the country. It is one of the 22 scheduled languages of the Republic of India.

It is celebrated across schools and colleges as well as offices. On the day, students are encouraged to participate in various events including essay and letter-writing along with language competitions.

ALSO READ | Should Hindi be imposed in the country? Language experts debate

It is also on this day that the President of the country felicitates people for their contribution to Hindi language and literature.

Today, in India alone, there are roughly about 43.6 per cent speakers, who identify Hindi as their mother tongue — according to the 2011 census.

The language has other variants as well, like Awadhi, Braj and Khadi Boli.

ALSO READ | 15 words to show off your Hindi language skills

However, this year, owing to the pandemic, the celebrations are expected to be muted.

PM Modi took to Twitter to share greetings and thoughts on the occasion.

आप सभी को हिन्दी दिवस की ढेरों बधाई। हिन्दी को एक सक्षम और समर्थ भाषा बनाने में अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों के लोगों ने उल्लेखनीय भूमिका निभाई है। यह आप सबके प्रयासों का ही परिणाम है कि वैश्विक मंच पर हिन्दी लगातार अपनी मजबूत पहचान बना रही है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2021

Others also extended wishes on the occasion.

Hindi Diwas is being celebrated across the country today. It was on this day in 1949 that the Constituent Assembly adopted Hindi in Devanagari script as the official language of the country#hindidiwas2021 #HindiDiwas pic.twitter.com/f352IY5J01 — Raghbir Singh (@raghbirie_singh) September 14, 2021

Cheerful Hindi Day to those individuals who consider English as their mom father.

Hindi, Hindu and Hindustan is our character

glad hindi day🙏🚩#HindiDivas#हिंदी_दिवस#hindidiwas2021 pic.twitter.com/GdDAzSQEeA — Anmol Sethi (@AnmolSe10325143) September 14, 2021

India has two official languages: English and Hindi. On 14 September 1949, Constituent Assembly of India adopted Hindi as the official language. Let’s promote the beautiful language Hindi on the occasion Hindi Diwas. Wish you a very happy #HindiDiwas #hindidiwas2021 #HindiDivas pic.twitter.com/FWlQzy8IBQ — Dhiraj Gupta (@dhiraj717) September 14, 2021

Hindi Diwas greetings to you!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!