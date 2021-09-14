scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Must Read

Hindi Diwas 2021: Date, history, importance, and significance

Hindi Diwas 2021: The Constituent Assembly of India had, in 1949, recognised and adopted Hindi -- an Indo-Aryan language written in the Devanagari script -- as the official language of the country

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 14, 2021 2:10:08 pm
hindi diwasHindi Diwas 2021: Hindi Diwas falls on September 14. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Hindi Diwas 2021: Hindi Diwas, celebrated on September 14 every year, aims to raise awareness about the language and also commemorate the event when it was adopted as one of the official languages of India. The Constituent Assembly of India had, in 1949, recognised and adopted Hindi — an Indo-Aryan language written in the Devanagari script — as the official language of the country. It is one of the 22 scheduled languages of the Republic of India.

It is celebrated across schools and colleges as well as offices. On the day, students are encouraged to participate in various events including essay and letter-writing along with language competitions.

ALSO READ |Should Hindi be imposed in the country? Language experts debate

It is also on this day that the President of the country felicitates people for their contribution to Hindi language and literature.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Today, in India alone, there are roughly about 43.6 per cent speakers, who identify Hindi as their mother tongue — according to the 2011 census.

The language has other variants as well, like Awadhi, Braj and Khadi Boli.

ALSO READ |15 words to show off your Hindi language skills

However, this year, owing to the pandemic, the celebrations are expected to be muted.

PM Modi took to Twitter to share greetings and thoughts on the occasion.

Others also extended wishes on the occasion.

Hindi Diwas greetings to you!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Naomi Osaka, met gala, met gala 2021, met gala red carpet
Met Gala returns: Best moments from the much-awaited fashion extravaganza

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 14: Latest News

Advertisement